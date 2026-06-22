Allied Security Trust Opens IP3 2026: Fixed-Price Patent Submissions Now Accepted Through July 6

AST

IP3 2026 is open. Sell or license patents directly to Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft & 30+ tech companies. No fees. Closes July 6.

PRICENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Security Trust (AST) today announced that the IP3 2026 submission window is now open — giving patent owners, universities, law firms, and brokers a direct, fixed-price path to sell or license patents to more than 30 of the world's leading technology companies, including Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, and others. Submissions are accepted through July 6, 2026.

IP3 is the only fixed-price, fixed-term collaborative program connecting patent owners directly to more than 30 of the world's most active technology patent acquirers — with no seller fees, no commissions, and no negotiation. Sellers set their price. If AST's member companies agree, the deal closes — at exactly the price submitted. Submitters receive a decision by October 2, 2026, and approved transactions close with payment within 30 business days of a fully executed agreement.

Since its launch in 2016, AST members have invested over $43 million in collaborative patent defense through more than 425 completed IP3 transactions, with individual lot prices ranging from $10,000 to $800,000. IP3 2025 alone saw 47 completed transactions and $5.1 million invested — up from $4.2 million in 2024 — reflecting steady year-over-year growth in program participation.

"IP3 was built on a simple idea: give patent owners a direct, transparent path to the world's most active technology acquirers without the friction of traditional transactions. Eleven years in, that model has only gotten stronger. Sellers increasingly want flexibility to monetize without permanently parting with their assets, and our members want efficient, collaborative access to the market. We're excited to open IP3 2026."

-- Russell Binns, CEO and General Counsel, Allied Security Trust

IP3 2026 again accepts submissions for outright sale, group licensing, or both. Submitters are not required to choose. A single patent portfolio can be listed under either or both options. First introduced in IP3 2024 and continuing for the third consecutive year, the group licensing track offers patent owners who prefer to retain ownership a non-exclusive license to up to 35 AST member companies at a single fixed price. In IP3 2025, group licensing portfolios accounted for nearly half of all completed deals, reflecting growing seller preference for licensing over outright sale.

Sellers may continue marketing their assets independently through August 30.

"The submissions that close share the same profile: strong evidence of use, clear claim charts, and pricing grounded in current market conditions. Sellers who come prepared with the right documentation consistently see the best outcomes -- and our member companies respond to that."

-- Mihir Patel, EVP Licensing & Analytics, Allied Security Trust

HOW TO SUBMIT

Submissions must include a fixed asking price and at least one active granted patent in an approved jurisdiction. While multiple related families may be submitted together, AST prefers single-family submissions. Patent owners with existing lots under review may transfer those directly into the IP3 2026 program during the submission window. AST encourages patent owners to consult with an attorney prior to submission.

Key Dates:

- July 6, 2026: Submission window closes.

- August 30, 2026: Deadline for sellers to continue marketing assets independently.

- October 2, 2026: Submitters notified of intent to move forward.

- Closing: Payment made within 30 business days of a fully executed agreement.

Submit and learn more: www.ast.com/IP3

Questions: ip3@ast.com

ABOUT ALLIED SECURITY TRUST (AST)

Founded in 2007, Allied Security Trust is an independent, not-for-profit, member-driven cooperative dedicated to reducing patent litigation risk for the world's leading technology companies. AST monitors the secondary patent market continuously and works with its 30+ member companies to identify and license patents before they can be asserted in litigation. AST members include Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Philips, SAP, Snap, Sony, Spotify, Uber, Verizon, Workday, and others.

For more information, visit www.ast.com.

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