New Book 'The Valuation Gap' by Muriel Touati, Will Help Business Owners Understand What Buyers Look for in Businesses

The Valuation Gap by Muriel Touati The Valuation Gap by Muriel Touati Pic Author Muriel Touati

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenue grows. The team grows. But the business still can't survive a week without its founder. Author and entrepreneur Muriel Touati's new book, The Valuation Gap: What Buyers See That Sellers Miss , breaks down why this happens, and what it takes to fix it.Touati spent time on the other side of the table, evaluating businesses as a buyer: reviewing data rooms, signing NDAs, underwriting deals. What she saw again and again was that the businesses that struggled hardest weren't the smallest or the newest. They were the ones quietly built around one person. Her book turns that buyer's-eye diagnosis into a practical tool any founder can use, whether or not a sale is anywhere on the horizon.Four Gaps, One PatternThe Valuation Gap is built around four structural gaps that quietly cap how far a business can grow and how easily it can run without its founder:- Founder Dependency: how much the business relies on the owner personally to operate and grow- Customer Concentration: how exposed the business is to the loss of one or two key clients- Revenue Predictability: how consistent and forecastable revenue is, versus project-by-project unpredictability- Acquisition System: whether the business has a repeatable way to generate new customers, or depends on referrals and founder relationshipsThe book includes a downloadable Founder's Toolkit with an Exit Readiness Scorecard, an Add-Back Cheat Sheet, a Revenue Red Flags Guide, and a 90-Day Founder Dependency Test.Why It Matters Long Before Any Sale"These four gaps don't show up only when you're trying to sell. They show up every day, as the reason you can't take a real vacation, or the reason growth stalls even when demand doesn't," said Muriel Touati, founder and CEO of Exit 3D Studio and author of The Valuation Gap. "Fix them, and you get a business that's easier to run, easier to scale, and, if you ever want to, easier to sell. That's the order it actually happens in."Before founding Exit 3D Studio, Touati built and ran L'Accélérateur LinkedIn, an online streaming and coaching program for French consultants. She is now adapting that model into a done-for-you growth offer for American companies through Exit 3D Studio. That hands-on experience building acquisition systems for service businesses now shapes Exit 3D Studio's growth programs, which combine LinkedIn, CRM, and multi-channel acquisition work with the same rigor she once applied to underwriting acquisition deals.Touati offers a free Business Valuation Diagnostic for founders who want a clear read on where their own business stands across these four gaps. More information is available at exit3dstudio.com A Resource for Founders at Every StageWhile the book draws on real acquisition experience, its lessons are built for founders at every stage, not just those preparing to sell. Touati also shares additional insights on her YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@exit3dinsights , where she breaks down real valuation and acquisition scenarios.The Valuation Gap: What Buyers See That Sellers Miss is available now for pre-order on Amazon. Download the first chapter free at exit3dstudio.com/the-valuation-gap.About Muriel TouatiMuriel Touati is the founder and CEO of Exit 3D Studio, a New York-based growth and exit strategy firm that helps founder-led service businesses build real acquisition systems, reducing their dependence on referrals and word-of-mouth, and strengthening the digital assets buyers and customers actually evaluate. An entrepreneur since 2017, Touati has spent that time building and running growth programs herself, first through L'Accélérateur LinkedIn, now through Exit 3D Studio, and more recently applied a buyer's lens to acquisition analysis, evaluating businesses, data rooms, and deals over the past year and a half. Originally from Nice, France, she lives in Manhattan, where she hosts a monthly entrepreneurs' event for the local expat community. She works with entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses worth growing, keeping, or eventually selling. Connect with her on https://www.linkedin.com/in/murieltouati

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