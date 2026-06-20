STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON ACTING CHAIRPERSON

STATEMENT FROM DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

ON SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE OF WAIʻANAE BOAT HARBOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 20, 2026

HONOLULU – Board of Land and Natural Resources Acting Chairperson Ryan Kanakaʻole today announced an extension for the long-planned relocation of the Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae (POW) community to its new kauhale development.

“The Department of Land and Natural Resources has granted a request from Puʻuhonua O Waiʻanae (POW) to extend the deadline to vacate the makai encampment. Working with the Governor’s Office, we have reached an agreement to extend the move-out deadline for POW to October 16, 2026,” Kanakaʻole said.

“Governor Josh Green’s administration has long supported and worked with POW, a community that has been proactive in relocating itself to land it purchased to give its members a better future. Governor Green respected founder Twinkle Borge and has continued to work in collaboration with this community.

“The Department has been working with community leaders to ensure everyone is moved safely and the area is properly restored. To this end, the state will be assisting in accelerating both the cleanup of the current site and the new mauka construction. In further support, the Board of Land and Natural Resources has authorized a phased closure of the site to help ensure progress of the operation.”

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