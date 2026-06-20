Two Downtown Social Districts Announced Through July 31

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced that patrons will be able to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within the Social Districts at Union and Marshall Streets — located in Downtown’s Blackstone Block Historic District — and on Temple Place in Downtown Crossing

The initiative begins tomorrow, June 19, and will conclude on July 31. By implementing these Social Districts, extending liquor license hours to 3 a.m., and other initiatives, the City is creating vibrancy for patrons and expanding opportunities for Boston businesses during one of the region’s busiest summers in recent years.

“As Boston welcomes people from around the world to gather and enjoy our city this summer, these new social districts will create even more opportunities to build community and have fun responsibly. These districts help us open our streets in a safe environment for residents and visitors to enjoy themselves, “sip and stroll”, and make lasting memories in our beautiful city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Last week, Governor Maura Healey signed a law allowing for the creation of designated areas in cities and towns where patrons may consume alcoholic beverages in the public way. Boston has designated two locations in Downtown to spearhead this initiative.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to activate our downtown, support businesses, and create a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere in two of Boston’s entertainment districts,” said Corean Reynolds, Director of Nightlife Economy. “Both residents and tourists can benefit from these Social Districts. After the summer, we look forward to continuing our work creating a nightlife infrastructure that works for everyone.”

To participate in a Social District establishments within a designated zone must file a one-day amendment application with the Boston Licensing Board stating they wish to be included in the Union-Marshall Street or Temple Place Social District. Businesses may not begin serving or selling alcoholic beverages for public consumption within the designated district until they receive approval from the Licensing Board.

“The Boston Licensing Board is excited for this opportunity to support our businesses and add vibrancy to these two Downtown areas,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “We trust our licensees to follow the guidelines, making sure patrons behave responsibly and are able to celebrate the summer.”

The Union-Marshall Street Social District will operate from 9 a.m. to midnight on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The Temple Place Social District will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Tomorrow, June 19, Temple Place will be closed to vehicular traffic.

"Launching the city's first Social District on Temple Place in Downtown Crossing gives us a prime opportunity to showcase one of the best restaurant streets in Boston through an exciting new hospitality offering,” said Michael J. Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance. “This new economic development tool arrives at the perfect moment to capture the enthusiasm of both locals and international visitors during Boston’s historic summer of major events, and we see the Temple Place Social District with its cluster of ten amazing restaurants as an ideal proving ground as we look to catalyze even greater vibrancy in our downtown public realm."

Only bars and restaurants located within a Social District may sell alcoholic beverages for public consumption. Beverages for public consumption will be in clear plastic containers with a sticker or other label or inscription noting the establishment that sold the drink. Participating establishments may not sell more than one 16 ounce alcoholic beverage for public consumption per customer per transaction.

Patrons may not bring outside alcohol—including alcohol purchased from another establishment—into a licensed premise. Participating establishments are responsible for educating patrons about the boundaries of the Social District. The Licensing Board reserves the right to immediately modify or revoke a licensee’s ability to participate for excessive noise, overserving patrons, underage alcohol consumption, and uncontrolled lines or loitering.

“We are ecstatic about the opportunity to showcase Temple Place and Downtown Crossing in the way other major cities have streets and districts with the same idea and concept,” said Babak Bina, Founding Partner BINA and BCB3 Hospitality Hospitality. “This will be an incredible opportunity for us to welcome local residents and visitors to Downtown and Temple Place.”

This summer, Boston is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™ fan festival, Sail Boston, and Boston 250, welcoming visitors from around the world to experience the city’s history, culture, and strong neighborhoods. From iconic large-scale celebrations to community-based programming like watch parties and small business activations, Boston is creating dynamic, welcoming experiences in every corner of the city. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Neighborhood Business Guide to discover local restaurants, shops, and activities this Summer.

This initiative builds on earlier work from the Office of Nightlife Economy. In both 2023 and 2024, the Office hosted social district pilots on Temple Place. From 8am to 8pm, the street temporarily allowed open containers. Businesses reported increased revenue, and there were no complaints filed.