Huntington Sprint Triathlon Returns to Bay Village After Nearly a Decade

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A race cherished by generations of Northeast Ohio triathletes is making its return.On Sunday, June 28, the Huntington Sprint Triathlon will once again put a spotlight on Huntington Beach Reservation in Bay Village, Ohio, marking the revival of a beloved event that was held annually from 1999 through 2017 by NCN Racing. Now, nearly a decade later, newly formed multi-sport event company, Grit Races, is bringing the race back while honoring the tradition and community that made it once a Northeast Ohio favorite.The event features a classic sprint-distance triathlon format consisting of a 750-meter swim in Lake Erie at Huntington Beach, a 13.1-mile bike course through Bay Village and Avon Lake, and a 3-mile run winding through parts of Huntington Reservation and Bay Village neighborhoods before finishing near the historic Huntington Playhouse. The race begins at 6:30 a.m. and is limited to 400 participants. Registration remains open through midnight on June 26. Interested participants can register or learn more at gritraces.com.For many local northeast Ohio triathletes, the rebirth of Huntington Sprint Triathlon represents more than just another race to add to the calendar; it is a continuation of a tradition that helped introduce the sport of triathlon to many Northeast Ohioans."Bay Village is a special place to host events," said Jay Toole, Race Director for Grit Races and founder of Run the Land. "Through Bay Days, I’ve experienced firsthand the pride residents have in their community and the way they come together to support experiences that make Bay Village a special place to call home. Huntington Beach Reservation is a lakefront gem, and being able to bring an additional event to this community gives us an opportunity to showcase the beauty of the lakefront and bring others into the community that is treasured by those who live here."Toole and Run the Land have become a familiar presence in Bay Village through the annual Bay Days 5 Miler, 1 Mile and Kids Track Dash held each Fourth of July morning, events that have become annual traditions for families and the community. Grit Races hopes Bay Village residents also embrace the Huntington Sprint Triathlon as a summer tradition that enhances the community.Grit Races was founded by longtime race directors Natalie McManamon, Melanie Prohaska and Jay Toole, all of whom share a passion for preserving and growing events that enhance communities and bring people together. McManamon and Prohaska have been involved with Tri CLE Rock Roll Run, a nationally recognized race, since its inception and are now carrying that legacy forward through Grit Races."For years, athletes have asked if Huntington would ever return," said Natalie McManamon and Melanie Prohaska, co-owners of Grit Races. "When we launched Grit Races, our mission was simple, to preserve and grow multisport events that are treasured by Northeast Ohio triathletes, while bringing new opportunities for them to race locally. The Huntington Sprint Triathlon holds a special place in the hearts of our local triathlon community, and we're excited to introduce a new generation of athletes to an event that so many people have fond memories of."Bay Village, consistently recognized as one of Ohio's best communities to raise a family, provides a picturesque backdrop for the event. With nearly 97 percent of the city comprised of residential neighborhoods, easy access to Lake Erie, and attractions including Huntington Reservation, the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center, the community offers a welcoming destination for athletes and spectators to enjoy post-race.Community support from local businesses has also had an impact on the race's return. Local sponsors, including Chatty's Pizzeria, have stepped up alongside volunteers to welcome athletes and visitors to Bay Village and celebrate the return of a race many thought was gone forever. For those interested in getting involved, volunteers are needed to help with the race, and can register by visiting: https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/OH/BayVillage/HuntingtonSprintTriathlon "It’s been heartwarming to hear the excitement from past participants reaching out about this race," said McManamon. "It's clear this race left a lasting impact on the community and those who participated in it, and we're honored to write its next chapter."Media members are invited to cover the event, including the swim start at Huntington Beach, bike and run course locations, and the finish line festivities and awards ceremony. Grit Races organizers are available to coordinate additional access and athlete interviews.Registration for the Huntington Sprint Triathlon remains open through June 26 at midnight.

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