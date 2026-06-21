Cheap RUSH Printing main logo

Access free professional design setup, 1,000+ templates, true guest checkout with Pay Later, and free sample kits. Premium printing without the premium cost.

We built this for the business owner who wants premium quality without jumping through corporate hoops. The help should be real and the price transparent.” — Lily Silverston, Free Graphic Design and Marketing Manager

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CheapRushPrinting.com, a web-to-print platform serving businesses and consumers nationwide, today announced a comprehensive suite of free services that set a new standard for what customers should expect from an online printer. The platform provides professional graphic design setup at no charge for qualifying orders — a benefit no major competitor in the U.S. online printing market currently matches for free — and also offers free file reconstruction for customers who have lost their original editable artwork.Free design, free tools, and 1,000+ ready-to-use templatesWhen a customer places a qualifying print order, a professional graphic designer sets up the artwork at no additional charge. This covers full design builds, logo incorporation, and print-readiness optimization. A complimentary revision round is included; additional revisions may be granted at the design editor's discretion. Customers who prefer to work independently can access a fully integrated online design studio housing more than 1,000 pre-designed templates spanning 700 to 900 business industries, from restaurants and dental offices to real estate brokers and law firms.The platform also makes 31+ free print tools available to all visitors with no login required. These include a QR code generator, PDF to JPG converter, AI background remover, DPI resolution checker, EDDM indicia setup, merge-to-PDF tool, and online design studio, among others.The only major online printer with true guest checkoutCheapRushPrinting.com is the only major online printing company in the U.S. offering true guest checkout. Competitors — including GotPrint, UPrinting, VistaPrint, and 55printing.com — require customers to create a password-protected account before completing a purchase. CheapRushPrinting.com does not.This matters most in combination with the platform's Pay Later option, currently offered by only two companies in the U.S. print market: CheapRushPrinting.com and 55printing.com. What distinguishes CheapRushPrinting.com is that Pay Later works without any account at all. A first-time guest customer can select Pay Later, and the design team begins file review and production preparation before any payment is collected. A proof is delivered for approval; the invoice follows only after the customer signs off.Free sample kit — no account, no credit card, no subscriptionCheapRushPrinting.com ships a complete pre-printed physical sample kit to any U.S. address at no charge, with free shipping. Unlike GotPrint, which requires account creation before a sample kit ships, CheapRushPrinting.com requires only a name and mailing address. No login, no credit card, no subscription. Rush color copies at among the most competitive prices in the U.S.The company's top-selling product is its rush color copies service, which offers next-business-day production at among the most competitive price points in the U.S. market for equivalent quality. Pricing is fully transparent and published on the product page — no quote request required.Omnichannel support and availabilityCustomers can reach the company by phone, email, live website chat, WhatsApp, and traditional mail, with AI chat support in development. All services described in this release are available now at CheapRushPrinting.com. No registration is required to browse products, use tools, or request a sample kit.About CheapRushPrinting.comCheapRushPrinting.com is a web-to-print platform based in Pompano Beach, Florida, specializing in rush-turnaround printing with free professional design services for qualifying orders. The company offers a fully integrated design studio with more than 1,000 templates covering 700 to 900 business industries, free file reconstruction for lost artwork, 31+ free print tools, and free pre-printed sample kits with no preconditions. It is the only major online printer offering true guest checkout, with Pay Later available even to guest customers. Products include color copies, flyers, brochures, postcards, EDDM mailers, business cards, banners, stickers, and more. CheapRushPrinting.com is a sister brand of CheapFastPrinting .com.

New website complete re-design and new logo at Cheap RUSH Printing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.