Joshua Milon Addresses Waste Worker Safety at California Capitol Briefing

Lex Wire Journal Editorial Logo Joshua Milon, Managing Partner of Workers' Rights Legal Group, examines workplace safety, landfill accountability, and employee rights affecting California waste workers.

Workers' Rights Legal Group joined lawmakers and advocates in Sacramento to discuss waste worker safety, landfill oversight, and pending legislation.

The workers who keep California's waste systems running should never have to choose between earning a paycheck and protecting their health.” — Joshua Milon, Managing Partner, Workers' Rights Legal Group

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workers' Rights Legal Group Managing Partner Joshua Milon joined lawmakers, worker advocates, environmental organizations, and community leaders at a California State Capitol briefing focused on waste worker safety, landfill oversight, and pending legislation affecting workplace protections. The discussions expanded on themes explored in Joshua Milon's analysis of worker safety and landfill accountability , recently published by Lex Wire.The Worker Memorial Week briefing was organized by Geoff Ellsworth, Co-Chair of the CA LULAC Waste Worker Advocacy Committee and former Mayor of St. Helena. The event brought together stakeholders from across California to discuss workplace safety concerns, landfill oversight, environmental accountability, and proposed legislative reforms.Participants included Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, worker advocates, attorneys, environmental organizations, and community leaders involved in ongoing discussions surrounding worker protection and public safety.During the briefing, Milon addressed concerns affecting workers in the waste management industry and discussed issues related to workplace safety, hazardous conditions, and accountability measures designed to protect employees."The workers who keep California's waste systems running should never have to choose between earning a paycheck and protecting their health," said Joshua Milon, Managing Partner of Workers' Rights Legal Group. "Safety protocols, training, and accountability measures must be treated as essential safeguards, not optional expenses."Milon's remarks included discussion of litigation involving Waste Connections and allegations brought by 16 Spanish-speaking waste workers who claim they were exposed to hazardous conditions while performing their jobs. The litigation remains ongoing.The briefing also addressed broader concerns regarding landfill operations and their potential impact on surrounding communities. Participants discussed ongoing issues involving Chiquita Canyon Landfill in northern Los Angeles County, where residents have reported odors, health symptoms, and other concerns that have attracted attention from regulators, policymakers, and community advocates.Several legislative proposals were also discussed during the event. These included Assembly Bill 2321, which seeks to strengthen the investigation and prosecution of serious workplace incidents, and Assembly Bill 28, known as the Landfill Fire Safety Act, which would establish additional monitoring requirements for elevated temperature events within municipal solid waste landfills.Assembly Bill 2488 was also part of broader discussions regarding staffing levels and resources available to California workplace safety enforcement agencies.According to participants, the legislation reflects growing attention to worker safety concerns and the effectiveness of existing oversight systems."Legislation alone will not solve these problems," Milon said. "Effective oversight requires consistent enforcement, clear accountability, and sufficient resources for the agencies responsible for protecting workers."Advocates are expected to continue discussions regarding worker protections, landfill oversight, and legislative initiatives during future meetings in Sacramento. The CA LULAC Waste Worker Advocacy Committee is also expected to submit recommendations to the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency regarding waste worker safety and related policy issues.Workers' Rights Legal Group has also published information regarding workplace safety protections for California waste workers and issues that may arise when employees report unsafe working conditions. Workers' Rights Legal Group is a California employment law firm representing employees in matters involving workplace rights, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination, and related employment law matters.

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