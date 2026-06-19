Rural community profile: Revisiting Fort Meade, South Dakota 

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring that they receive quality healthcare close to home is more important than ever. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) actively works to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promotes opportunities for them to live happy and healthy lives.

Let’s explore Fort Meade, South Dakota, a historic town that’s home to the Star-Spangled Banner tradition and the Veterans served by the Fort Meade VA Medical Center (VAMC).

Fort Meade VAMC

The Fort Meade VAMC is one of the main medical facilities providing care to Veterans within the VA Black Hills Health Care System.

In the mid-1940s, the War Department allocated over 8,000 acres of land in Fort Meade for hospital grounds, converting barracks and other buildings into patient housing, a kitchen and offices. VA continued to renovate the facility with construction concluding in the 1960s, after the addition of two new medical wings and improvements like automatic doors and heated sidewalks. VA started selling off unused acres of land and, in the 1970s, reached its current size of 250 acres.

Today, Fort Meade VAMC provides primary care and specialty healthcare services, including mental healthcare, nutrition counseling and treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), spinal cord injuries and more.

History at home

Nestled in the scenic Black Hills of western South Dakota, Fort Meade offers a unique blend of natural beauty, rich history and small-town charm. A designated National Historic District, Fort Meade is the birthplace of the Star-Spangled Banner tradition. In 1892, Fort Meade’s very own Colonel Caleb Carlton ordered the song to be played at the close of parades and concerts, with soldiers and civilians expected to rise and show respect. This custom was shared far and wide and, even today, the national anthem opens every major sporting event, ceremony and more.

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, biking, fishing and camping, with nearby attractions like Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park and Custer State Park just a short drive away. The area also offers a welcoming community, affordable living and opportunities to explore local shops, restaurants and cultural events in nearby Sturgis and Rapid City. With its peaceful environment and strong sense of community, Fort Meade is an ideal place to live, work and serve Veterans.

Job openings at Fort Meade VAMC

VA is always looking for qualified, caring healthcare providers and support staff to serve our Veterans. Check out these current openings and see if they’re a match for you:

For a list of all openings, visit USAJOBS.

Join our team

If a rewarding job serving Veterans in a rural location like Fort Meade sounds like the career move for you, apply today to join our team. Learn more at VA Careers.