From homelessness to Employee of the Year

One Veteran’s powerful journey of perseverance over homelessness

For Linton Daniels, military service is a family legacy. A fourth-generation Marine, he served four years honoring the belief that serving your country is a fundamental responsibility.

During his service, Daniels’ perseverance got him through the toughest circumstances while always looking out for the person next to him. That sense of commitment, teamwork, and grit would shape the rest of his life and help carry him through periods of instability and homelessness.

Life after service

When Daniels transitioned to becoming a plumber in civilian life, he brought his work ethic with him. He didn’t mind the heat, the rain or the standing water. He had a mission-first mindset that his civilian counterparts often couldn’t match. But when he sat for his plumbing license exam, unaddressed mental health challenges from his time in the Marines made it difficult to pass the test and move forward in his career.

“I couldn’t pass the exam, and it’s not necessarily that I didn’t know what [I was] doing as a plumber; it’s just that I couldn’t comprehend questions on the page,” he shared. “I wouldn’t be able to think my way through things, you know, and calm myself down in order to pass the exam.”

This experience was the start of several setbacks Daniels experienced because of his mental health challenges. Still, he remained determined to find a path back to wellness. He tried different medications and worked with various providers for the right support. Despite these efforts, the care he received didn’t fully address his individual needs.

“I couldn’t maintain a job because I had all this stuff going on in my head. I’d make things up, recover from that and think, well, that’s a dumb thing to do. And then go get re-employed somewhere else only to repeat the behavior,” he said.

From 2015 to 2023, he lived in a cycle of instability. This period was made more difficult by a series of health crises, including four heart attacks and open-heart surgery. Eventually, the weight of these health challenges, combined with a difficult marriage and financial trouble, led his homelessness.

A new chapter

The turning point happened in the parking lot of a methadone clinic in downtown Seattle. Daniels was living in his van, recovering from a massive heart attack, when his wife heard about housing resources VA offered and encouraged him to reach out for help.

He made the call on a Wednesday. By Thursday, he met with a team at his local Community Resource and Referral Center. By Friday, he had temporary housing. When asked what made the difference this time, he credited his recovery to the VA Puget Sound team that coordinated his transition.

For the first time, Daniels felt seen and heard. His new provider looked at his entire medical history and carefully considered the medications and practices that would provide the relief he needed. With the right medication, stable housing and a provider by his side, things finally started to click. The mental health challenges that once made it impossible to stay focused improved, allowing him to pass the exam needed to move forward in the plumbing trade and secure stable employment.

Today, Daniels is a maintenance professional at a prominent hotel where he was recently named Employee of the Year. Reflecting on his path, he credits his Marine training for his refusal to quit.

“Don’t give up, because what we were taught to do is don’t surrender,” he said. “So that’s what it [the award] means to me. It means success, and that finally, my life is going to start to work out right.”

When asked what he’d share with other Veterans who may be facing similar challenges, Daniels added, “Soul sickness or a grave emotional mental disorder [is something] that has to be taken care of because it’s not ever going to go away—which is why I’m sharing my story. Don’t be afraid to see a mental health professional; it ain’t going to hurt.”

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