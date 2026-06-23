Mississauga Dentist’s Bestselling Memoir 'Unmarried' Gives Women a New Language for Life After Separation

Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD celebrates her bestselling book 'Unmarried' 'Unmarried' by bestselling author Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD Dr. Raichada's bestselling book featured in New York Times Square Caribou Strategic

Dr. Rina Raichada’s memoir gives words to the quiet, complicated space between separation, motherhood, and rebuilding.

Rina navigates divorce, motherhood, and leadership without stepping away from any of it - showing what it takes to protect your children and build a life of your own.” — Jackie Joachim: COO, ROI Corporation

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD , a Mississauga-based dentist, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor, and mother, is celebrating her bestselling memoir, “Unmarried: A Memoir of Motherhood, Family, and the Life I Built,” which was also recently featured in New York Times Square.In “Unmarried,” Dr. Raichada gives women language for the quiet, complicated space after separation. The memoir gives voice to women navigating the in-between space after separation, before life feels fully settled again, while motherhood, family, work, and daily life continue to demand presence and strength.The book follows Dr. Raichada’s journey from a life that appeared complete to a new chapter shaped by stability, identity, and self-trust. Through deeply personal reflections on divorce, single parenting, family expectations, leadership, and rebuilding across two homes, “Unmarried” offers women a new way to understand identity after marriage, motherhood, and family change.Rather than framing separation only as loss, the bestselling memoir reframes life after separation as a story of stability, identity, and self-trust. It presents a powerful reminder that a family can change shape without becoming broken, and that rebuilding with dignity often begins in the small, steady choices made every day.Among the themes explored in “Unmarried” are:1. Separation is not only an ending. It is the beginning of learning what still needs to be built. (Chapter 4: The Decision; Chapter 6: The House I Chose in Ontario)2. A family can change shape without becoming broken. Two homes can still hold one shared commitment to the children. (Chapter 5: Telling the Children)3. Children do not need every adult detail. They need steadiness, reassurance, and the freedom to remain children. (Chapter 5: Telling the Children)4. Motherhood does not become partial because time is divided. Love is not measured in custody percentages. (Chapter 7: 50% Motherhood)5. The life that looks complete from the outside can still feel deeply unsettled inside. Naming that truth matters. (Chapter 2: The Life That Looked Complete; Chapter 3: The Silence Inside the House)6. Stability after separation is built through small repeated choices: routines, language, calendars, rooms, and rituals. (Chapter 8: Our Home, Our New Story)7. Being alone is not the same as being lonely. Sometimes solitude becomes the first place a woman can hear herself again. (Chapter 9: Alone, Not Lonely)8. Women can stop waiting for permission, paperwork, or closure before beginning to live honestly. (Part VI: Unmarried; Chapter 10: The Life I Built; Chapter 11: The Woman I Became)9. Rebuilding is not always dramatic. Sometimes it looks like packing lunches, signing forms, buying sheets, and creating a home that feels safe. (Chapter 6: The House I Chose in Ontario; Chapter 8: Our Home, Our New Story)10. “Unmarried” can be more than a status. It can become a language for identity, self-trust, motherhood, and life after separation. (Part VI: Unmarried)Through “Unmarried,” Dr. Raichada offers a deeply personal portrait of motherhood, resilience, and life across two homes. Her story speaks to women rebuilding their lives while continuing to mother, lead, work, and show up. The memoir turns separation into a conversation about emotional honesty, child-centered stability, and rebuilding with dignity.Dr. Raichada’s journey shows that rebuilding after separation often happens through small, steady choices made every day. Her memoir invites readers to see life after separation not only as an ending, but as the beginning of a life built with intention.“A clear perspective on what it means to face change without letting it define or defeat you,” said Dr. Azeem Sheikh, Founder, Ontario Dental Implant Network.“Rina navigates divorce, motherhood, and leadership without stepping away from any of it - showing what it takes to protect your children and build a life of your own,” said Jackie Joachim, Chief Operating Officer, ROI Corporation.“A courageous and honest example of navigating divorce with a child-centered approach, grounded in stability and peace,” said Radhika Lakhani, J.D., LL.M., Family Lawyer & Conscious Co-Parenting Coach.“A heartfelt reflection on motherhood, family, and what it takes to show up when life no longer follows the plan,” said Dr. Effie Habsha, President, American Academy of Prosthodontics.Published with help from Caribou Strategic , “Unmarried: A Memoir of Motherhood, Family, and the Life I Built” by Dr. Rina Raichada, DMD, is available globally on Amazon:Canada - https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0H1T5PWPL USA - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H1T5PWPL ... or your favorite Amazon marketplace.ABOUT DR. RINA RAICHADA, DMD:A graduate of Harvard School of Dental Medicine and CEO at Dentistry on 10 , Dr. Raichada recently celebrated 25 years of clinical and leadership experience. In addition to her work in dentistry, she speaks and mentors on leadership, personal growth, and resilience. Learn more at https://www.dentistryon10.com/ Dr. Raichada's book featured in New York City’s Times Square: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZsLmMfBuyl Dr. Raichada's book recognized as an Amazon Best Seller: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ7fQRTp37t ABOUT CARIBOU STRATEGIC:Caribou Strategic transforms CEOs into bestselling authors through a done-for-you service including manuscript ghostwriting, professional cover design, launch execution, promotion in New York Times Square, and more. Clients pay ZERO upfront and only pay per week their book achieves Amazon bestseller status. Learn more at https://cariboustrategic.com/p

Dr. Rina Raichada's bestselling book Unmarried, featured in New York Times Square

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