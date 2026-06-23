Tony Jeton Selimi Launches £1M Precision Advisory for Elite Global Leaders
Invitation-only advisory experience integrates behavioural mastery, AI-enhanced decisions, and legacy architecture for five global leaders.
The global leadership advisor has announced the launch of the £1,000,000 Year of Precision Transformation™—an invitation-only advisory experience limited to five ultra-high-performing founders and global decision-makers.
Unlike traditional executive programs, Precision Advisory for Elite Global Leaders is Selimi's new offering and an initiative that integrates identity evolution, behavioural mastery, AI-enhanced strategic decision-making, and legacy architecture into a single 12-month engagement.
“This is not a coaching program,” Selimi states. “It is a precision partnership designed for leaders whose decisions influence industries, economies, and communities.”
With services consistently oversubscribed, Selimi's model prioritises exclusivity and depth over scale. The program includes private strategic immersions, behavioural diagnostics, decision recalibration sessions, and strategic visibility architecture.
The philosophy behind the initiative is clear: scaling influence at the highest level requires internal clarity, emotional intelligence, and intellectual property authority—not just capital.
“This is not about serving the millions,” Selimi says. “It is about serving those who serve the millions.”
As demand for discreet, high-level advisory continues to rise among global leaders navigating volatility and AI disruption, Selimi’s ultra-premium positioning signals a shift toward luxury precision in personal and strategic transformation.
The frameworks behind the Year of Precision Transformation™ are detailed in Selimi’s books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Excellence, and Climb Greater Heights, widely regarded as the intellectual foundation of his approach to life and business mastery.
Leaders seeking direct immersion before applying for the £1M advisory may attend the Climb Greater Heights™ 5-Day Immersion Training, an intensive executive recalibration experience designed for high-stakes decision-makers.
Participation is selective and by application - contact info@tonyselimi.com
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
The Secrets to Leadership Excellence
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.