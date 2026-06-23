Tony Jeton Selimi Launches £1M Precision Advisory for Elite Global Leaders

Tony J. Selimi Strategic Advisory for HNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Tony J. Selimi Strategic Advisory for HNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Invitation-only advisory experience integrates behavioural mastery, AI-enhanced decisions, and legacy architecture for five global leaders.

When a single decision can move markets, shape industries, or redefine legacies, guesswork is expensive. Precision is not a luxury at that level—it is survival.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when executive coaching has become widely accessible, Tony Jeton Selimi is moving in the opposite direction.

The global leadership advisor has announced the launch of the £1,000,000 Year of Precision Transformation™—an invitation-only advisory experience limited to five ultra-high-performing founders and global decision-makers.

Unlike traditional executive programs, Precision Advisory for Elite Global Leaders is Selimi's new offering and an initiative that integrates identity evolution, behavioural mastery, AI-enhanced strategic decision-making, and legacy architecture into a single 12-month engagement.

“This is not a coaching program,” Selimi states. “It is a precision partnership designed for leaders whose decisions influence industries, economies, and communities.”

With services consistently oversubscribed, Selimi's model prioritises exclusivity and depth over scale. The program includes private strategic immersions, behavioural diagnostics, decision recalibration sessions, and strategic visibility architecture.

The philosophy behind the initiative is clear: scaling influence at the highest level requires internal clarity, emotional intelligence, and intellectual property authority—not just capital.

“This is not about serving the millions,” Selimi says. “It is about serving those who serve the millions.”

As demand for discreet, high-level advisory continues to rise among global leaders navigating volatility and AI disruption, Selimi’s ultra-premium positioning signals a shift toward luxury precision in personal and strategic transformation.

The frameworks behind the Year of Precision Transformation™ are detailed in Selimi’s books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Excellence, and Climb Greater Heights, widely regarded as the intellectual foundation of his approach to life and business mastery.

Leaders seeking direct immersion before applying for the £1M advisory may attend the Climb Greater Heights™ 5-Day Immersion Training, an intensive executive recalibration experience designed for high-stakes decision-makers.

Participation is selective and by application - contact info@tonyselimi.com

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
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TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
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About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

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