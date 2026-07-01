Colorado's Largest Mountain Town Mineral Show Returns to Buena Vista August 6–9

Colorado's largest mountain town outdoor gem and mineral show returns to Buena Vista August 6–9 with 100 vendors, demos, family fun, free admission & parking.

BUENA VISTA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surrounded by the breathtaking peaks of Colorado's Collegiate Range, the Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show returns August 6–9, 2026, bringing together collectors, artisans, families, and outdoor enthusiasts for four days of discovery, shopping, and hands-on activities.Celebrating more than 55 years of tradition, Contin-Tail is Colorado's largest mountain town outdoor gem, mineral, and fossil show. Held at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds near the Continental Divide, the event has grown from a small gathering of vendors selling from their tailgates into one of the state's premier summer attractions. The name "Contin-Tail" honors those humble beginnings, combining "Continental Divide" and "tailgate."Approximately 100 vendors from across the United States and abroad will offer an impressive selection of minerals, fossils, gemstones, lapidary art, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, rough rock, polished specimens, and one-of-a-kind collectibles. Many exhibitors are miners, prospectors, and artisans who personally collect or create the items they sell, giving visitors the opportunity to meet the people behind the treasures.The show also features interactive experiences for all ages. Guests can pan for gold with the Gold Prospectors of Colorado, search for treasures in the children's dig pit, have their own stones cut and polished at the on-site mobile lapidary facility, and watch geodes split open to reveal sparkling crystal interiors. Live demonstrations throughout the weekend showcase jewelry making, stone carving, sphere making, glassblowing, and other lapidary arts.The event takes place August 6–9, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds, located on Gregg Drive just off Highway 24, approximately one mile southwest of downtown Buena Vista. Admission and parking are free.Affordable on-site dry camping for RVs and tents is available on a first-come, first-served basis for visitors wishing to enjoy the full four-day event. Well-behaved pets on leashes are also welcome.Whether you're a serious collector, a jewelry enthusiast, or simply looking for a memorable family outing in the Colorado mountains, the Buena Vista Contin-Tail Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show offers something for everyone.For more information, including maps, vendor information, camping details, and show updates, visit BVRockShow.com

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