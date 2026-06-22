HUMAN BEHAVIOR EXPERT MARÍA GABRIELA GONZÁLEZ SPARKS NATIONAL CONVERSATION ON FATHER ABSENCE AND EMOTIONAL ORPHANHOOD

Author and speaker will present her latest works at Books & Books in Coral Gables on July 1 while raising awareness about the impact of parental abandonment.

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, criminologist, speaker, and human behavior expert María Gabriela González Mendoza is bringing a timely and important conversation to audiences across the United States with the launch of her two literary works focused on one of society's most overlooked emotional and social challenges: parental abandonment and emotional orphanhood.As part of her U.S. book tour, González Mendoza will host a special presentation and discussion of her works on July 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida, one of the nation's most respected independent bookstores and a landmark literary institution in South Florida. The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from the author about her personal journey, the inspiration behind her books, and the broader societal implications of emotional orphanhood and father absence.What happens when a father abandons his children? Can childhood wounds shape the course of an entire life? Are millions of people living with the consequences of emotional orphanhood without ever addressing its impact?Through her books "Orphanhood: A Feeling of Being Forsaken” and the novel "Orphanhood," González Mendoza seeks to shed light on the profound psychological, emotional, and social consequences of growing up without an active and nurturing paternal presence.Her work is rooted not only in years of professional study but also in a deeply personal experience. As a child, González Mendoza was abandoned by her father along with her six sisters in a public square—an event that would profoundly shape her life and inspire a lifelong quest to understand the emotional wounds caused by abandonment."For years, I tried to understand why it happened," said González Mendoza. "Over time, I realized that millions of people experience different forms of emotional orphanhood. Some were physically abandoned. Others grew up with parents who were present in the home but emotionally absent. Both experiences leave deep scars that often follow individuals throughout their lives."Research has consistently linked father absence to increased risks of poverty, academic failure, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, youth violence, and difficulties forming healthy relationships in adulthood. Yet González Mendoza believes that behind every statistic lies a human story that deserves to be heard.Her nonfiction work, "Orphanhood: A Feeling of Being Forsaken” offers a thoughtful examination of the emotional and social consequences of abandonment, while her novel, "Orphanhood," presents a fictional narrative inspired by the lived experiences of countless individuals who have suffered in silence.The author hopes that conversations surrounding Father's Day and family relationships will also create opportunities to reflect on the millions of children and adults who have experienced abandonment, emotional neglect, or the absence of a meaningful paternal connection."My story is not unique," González Mendoza added. "Millions of people carry similar wounds. My hope is that we stop treating this issue as a taboo and begin discussing it with honesty, compassion, and responsibility. Only then can true healing begin."Through her books, speaking engagements, research, and advocacy efforts, González Mendoza continues to raise awareness about the long-term effects of abandonment, promote emotional resilience, and foster dialogue that strengthens families and communities.ABOUT MARÍA GABRIELA GONZÁLEZ MENDOZAMaría Gabriela González Mendoza is an attorney, criminologist, researcher, speaker, and author specializing in human behavior, family dynamics, emotional trauma, and the effects of parental abandonment. Drawing from both professional expertise and personal experience, she has dedicated her work to understanding the emotional consequences of father absence and helping individuals navigate paths toward healing and resilience.She is the author of "Orphanhood: A Feeling of Being Forsaken” and the novel "Orphanhood," both of which seek to give voice to millions of people affected by emotional and familial abandonment.

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