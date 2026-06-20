Five People Charged Following Human Trafficking Investigation in Middle Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE – An operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the Hendersonville Police Department, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Internal Revenue Service resulted in five arrests.

On June 11th and 12th, investigators conducted an operation aimed at recovering victims of human trafficking in the Sumner County area. As a result, five men were arrested, charged with Promoting Prostitution, and booked into the Sumner County Jail:

*Duany Rodriguez-Pena (DOB 1/15/1999), Caper Coral, Florida – $80,000 bond.

*Alinson Ramirez (DOB 10/29/1998), La Vergne, Tennessee – $60,000 bond.

*Lazaro Rodriguez-Santos (DOB 12/18/1993), Miami, Florida – $82,000 bond.

*Kasim Barnes (DOB 2/24/1981), Gallatin, Tennessee – $1,000,000 bond.

*Christopher Torres (DOB 1/18/1999), Hendersonville, Tennessee – $750,000 bond.

Additionally, nine individuals were identified as possible victims and offered services through Thistle Farms, a local human trafficking victim service organization. Skull Games and Our Rescue were also onsite to assist law enforcement.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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