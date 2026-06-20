Update – Suspect Arrested* State Police Investigating Armed Robbery in Wilmington

Date Posted: Saturday, June 20th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred late May in Wilmington.

On May 29, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the rear of a business in the 3800 block of Kirkwood Highway for a reported armed robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim connected with a suspect through the social media platform TikTok. The two agreed to meet at a location on Maryland Avenue in Wilmington to ride their electric bikes together. After meeting, the two rode around the area for a period of time before the suspect lured the victim to the rear of a business on Kirkwood Highway under the pretense of creating videos.

Once behind the business, a second masked suspect approached the victim, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s electric bike. The victim complied and both suspects fled the area with the stolen bike. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit took over the case. Through investigative efforts, detectives identified the armed suspect as the 15-year-old and obtained a search warrant for his residence located in the unit block of Courtyard Lane in Wilmington.

On June 18, 2026, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, detectives executed the search warrant and took the teenager into custody without incident.

The teen was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by the New Castle County Family Court, and committed to the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families on a $5,000 secured bond.

Robbery First Degree (Felony)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this crime. Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to contact Detective M. Conway at (302) 365-8411. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.