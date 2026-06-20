Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Three Vehicle Fatal Crash in Georgetown

Date Posted: Saturday, June 20th, 2026

The Delaware State Police identified 52-year-old Jon Jefferson, from Lincoln, Delaware, as the man who died in the three-vehicle fatal crash Friday morning in Georgetown.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal R. Albert at (302) 703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.