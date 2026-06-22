WIN PC App seeks strategic partnerships, bridge finance or investors to scale both nationally and internationally

WIN PC App stands out in the political arena WIN PC App is UNIQUE in its bottom up approach empowering volunteers WIN PC App easily reaches voters from all spectrums of life

PAAR Capital Apps LLC, maker of WIN PC App, actively seeks strategic partners, bridge loan providers or equity investors both nationally and internationally.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAAR Capital Apps LLC, maker of WIN PC App, is actively seeking strategic partners, bridge loan providers, and equity investors to expand its mobile campaign mobilization platform across all 50 U.S. states as well as internationally ahead of the 2026 election cycle.WIN PC App solves a problem that has cost campaigns at every level for decades: traditional volunteer systems waste 60–70% of field capacity through rigid scheduling and burnout. The platform replaces that model with an on-demand experience — volunteers select tasks directly from their smartphones, receiving GPS-verified assignments matched in real time to live swing-voter data through a worldwide exclusive partnership with Mapcite, processing over 600 million location data points simultaneously.The platform is available now on the App Store and Google Play, serving campaigns at the County/City, District, and State level — anywhere in the United States and around the world.WIN PC App is a strong product in a large and growing political technology market, with national scalability built in from day one and significant upside for the right partner or investor.Interested in a Partnership, Bridge Loan, or Investment?To explore a partnership, bridge loan arrangement, or investment opportunity, contact us at info@winpcapp.comAfter signing a mutual NDA to protect both parties, we will shareour full Business Plan documentation.PAAR Capital Apps LLC | info@winpcapp.com | www.winpcapp.com

WIN PC App Advantages and the Campaign Manager's Backend

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