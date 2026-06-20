NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND

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TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A NORAD F-16 fighter intercepted a general aviation aircraft violating the VIP Temporary Flight Restriction area over Hagerstown, Maryland, today at approximately 12:20 p.m. EDT.

Following the intercept, the aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport while being monitored by NORAD aircraft.

Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

The Continental U.S. NORAD Region, at Tyndall AFB, is the operational lead for this NORAD mission.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/