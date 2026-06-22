Four Corners Aviation Delivers All-In Access to Biz Jets in its Fifth Year

Brian Proctor, President & CEO

Brian Proctor, President & CEO

Our fifth year in operation represents an important milestone for our clients and for Four Corners Aviation.”
— Brian Proctor, President & CEO
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Corners Aviation is marking its fifth year of operation, reflecting on a period of growth, innovation and client-focused service that outlines how businesses, entrepreneurs, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals access private flying.

Founded in 2021, and operating as a sister company of Mente Group, Four Corners was built on a simple premise: private aviation should be tailored to the client. Now in its fifth year, the company delivers customized aircraft charter, aircraft management and the experience of flying your plane and crew without ownership.

"Our fifth year in operation represents an important milestone for our clients and for Four Corners Aviation," said Brian Proctor, President & CEO. "As more businesses and high-net-worth individuals seek flexibility and efficiency from their aviation programs, we're seeing a fundamental shift in how they think about aircraft access and ownership.”

Four Corners gives clients the traditional experience of chartering and aircraft management. In addition, Four Corners can transform traditional aircraft ownership into equivalent and innovative aircraft access by delivering the same plane, same crew and same experience without the burdens of ownership.

Over the years, Four Corners Aviation has expanded its portfolio of services while helping clients navigate an increasingly complex business aviation marketplace. Drawing on sister company Mente Group's industry-leading aviation advisory, transaction and market intelligence capabilities, Four Corners combines operational excellence with strategic expertise to help clients maximize both the value and utility of their aviation assets.

Today, Four Corners Aviation is guided by an experienced leadership team focused on delivering exceptional client service and operational excellence. Chief Operations Officer Bob Schmidt oversees operational strategy and execution, while Chief Revenue Officer Steve Main leads growth initiatives and customer engagement across the organization.

Four Corners remains focused on helping clients fly smarter, manage assets more effectively and access private aviation solutions that align with their evolving business and personal travel needs.

About Four Corners Aviation
Four Corners Aviation is a Mente Group company involved in charter, aircraft management, and outsourced aviation solutions. Learn more at Corporate Jet as a Service - Private Jet Company - Four Corners Aviation.

About Mente Group
Mente Group is a leading business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. The company serves corporations, growth companies, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide, delivering independent advice backed by deep market intelligence and industry expertise.

Mente Group is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX.

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