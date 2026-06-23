Two Retired Teachers Launch StrokeKeeper™ on Kickstarter, a One-Tap Alternative to Paper Golf Scorecards

StrokeKeeper™ combines a wearable Bluetooth button and mobile app to help golfers track strokes with a simple one-tap experience.

New wearable golf scorekeeper helps golfers eliminate paper scorecards, reduce phone distractions, and automatically track scores.

We created StrokeKeeper to help golfers focus on playing the game instead of trying to remember the score.” — Margaret Incantalupo

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPARTA, N.J., June 23, 2026 — Two retired New Jersey teachers and casual golfers have launched StrokeKeeper™, a wearable Bluetooth golf scorekeeper designed to simplify one of the game's most common frustrations: keeping score accurately.StrokeKeeper™ combines a simple clip-on Bluetooth button with a companion mobile app. Golfers tap the button once after each stroke, and the app automatically tracks scoring throughout the round, eliminating the need for paper scorecards, tiny pencils, repeated phone checks, and reliance on memory.Created by retired high school Computer Science teacher Margaret Incantalupo and retired high school English teacher Becky Lynn DeGasperis, StrokeKeeper was born from their own experiences on the golf course."Anyone who has played golf long enough has had that moment where they walk off a green or arrive at the next tee and ask themselves, 'Was that a five or a six?'" said Incantalupo. "We created StrokeKeeper to help golfers focus on playing the game instead of trying to remember the score."While golf equipment and technology have evolved dramatically over the years, most recreational golfers still keep score using paper scorecards, pencils, memory, or smartphone apps that require repeated interaction during play.StrokeKeeper offers a simple alternative. Golfers record each stroke with a single tap, while the companion app maintains scoring information, saves round history, and reduces the need to handle a phone during the round.As casual golfers themselves, Incantalupo and DeGasperis developed the product after becoming frustrated with forgotten strokes, scorekeeping distractions, and the lack of a simple solution designed specifically for everyday golfers."We were not trying to invent a new category of golf technology," said DeGasperis. "We simply wanted an easier way to keep score ourselves. When we could not find a simple solution, we decided to build one."Development began with testing by the founders, friends, and family before expanding to a nationwide group of more than 40 beta testers. Feedback from golfers across a variety of ages, skill levels, and playing styles helped shape the product before launch.Interest in StrokeKeeper has continued to grow through golfer testing, social media outreach, and direct engagement with the golf community. To date, thousands of golfers have visited the company's website, hundreds have signed up for updates, and more than 40 golfers from across the United States have participated in beta testing.StrokeKeeper is designed to help golfers:• Record strokes with a simple one-tap experience• Eliminate paper scorecards and pencils• Reduce phone distractions during play• Automatically track scores and save round history• Focus more on golf and less on scorekeepingStrokeKeeper launched on Kickstarter on June 16, 2026. Early supporters receive access to special launch pricing before public release.About StrokeKeeper™StrokeKeeper™ is a golf scorekeeping system created by The Keeper Company LLC, a New Jersey-based company founded by retired educators Margaret Incantalupo and Becky Lynn DeGasperis. Designed by casual golfers for everyday golfers, StrokeKeeper combines a wearable Bluetooth button with a mobile app to simplify scorekeeping and help players stay focused on enjoying the game.For more information, visit StrokeKeeper.com or email golf@strokekeeper.com mailto:golf@strokekeeper.com.

StrokeKeeper-Your Golf Score Made Easy

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