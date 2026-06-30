Culture, Creativity, & Ice Cream Comes Uptown: Lost Borough Ice Creams Opens 2nd Location in Upper Manhattan
Lost Borough Ice Cream Inwood Co-Owners: Patrick Cruz & Ka-wana Jefferson; Photo courtesy of Kevin Jean-Jacques
Co-Owners Patrick Cruz & Ka-Wana Jefferson Expand Their Artisanal Ice Cream Brand for National Ice Cream Month
The 500-square-foot storefront marks the second location for Lost Borough Ice Cream, whose flagship shop opened in downtown Yonkers, New York, in 2022. The new Uptown location will feature the company's signature artisanal, culturally inspired ice cream flavors and handmade cookies, along with specialty flavors created exclusively for the Inwood community, including: Fort Tryon (rose-based ice cream with cherries and praline pecans, $5.50; Snickerdoodle cookie, and Gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie, $6.
Lost Borough Ice Cream is the vision of Patrick Cruz, the creative force behind the brand's distinctive flavor combinations, and Ka-wana Jefferson, an award-winning hospitality entrepreneur with a passion for community-centered business development; Ka-wana is also the proud Owner of the critically-acclaimed, fast casual restaurant Sweet Catch BK. Their shared commitment to quality, creativity, and exceptional customer service inspired them to build a brand that celebrates culture, neighborhood pride, and handcrafted treats. Together, Patrick and Ka-wana combine culinary innovation and business expertise to create memorable experiences for every guest who walks through their doors.
To celebrate the opening of its second location, Lost Borough Ice Cream – Inwood will host an official grand opening reception on Tuesday, July 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will welcome elected officials, media representatives, business leaders, and community partners for an evening of networking, ice cream tastings, and celebration.
Lost Borough Ice Cream, Inwood
4791 Broadway (between Cumming Street and Academy Street)
New York, NY 10034
(914) 810-4604
Hours:
Sunday–Thursday: 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Friday–Saturday: 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
Website: www.lostboroughicecream.com
Instagram: @lostboroughicecream
TikTok: @lost_borough_ice_cream
Kim Marshall
Wilson Marshall PR + Special Events LLC
+1 646-721-4375
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