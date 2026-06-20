The Conflict, The Astronaut and The Messenger Explores Truth, Confusion, and Faith

The Journey to Eridani-Lima by Robert Muller

Robert Muller offers a faith-centered study of Genesis, spiritual truth, and the roots of confusion among believers seeking deeper biblical clarity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Muller introduces The Conflict, the Astronaut and the Messenger, a Christian biblical study that examines the events of Genesis and their lasting effect on humanity. Written for readers seeking spiritual clarity, the book addresses questions of truth, doctrine, and confusion within the wider community of believers in Christ and sheds light on what Muller believes the Garden of Eden reveals about God’s truth and mankind’s condition.

In The Conflict, the Astronaut and the Messenger, Muller returns to the beginning of Scripture to explore how the events of Genesis continue to shape faith, understanding, and the need for spiritual discernment today. The book considers how differing teachings among Christian denominations can contribute to confusion, and it encourages readers to examine Scripture prayerfully in pursuit of biblical clarity.

Muller’s inspiration for the book comes from his concern over differing teachings among Christian denominations that all claim connection to the body of Christ. Rather than accepting human interpretation alone, he describes a personal search for truth through prayer, Scripture, and the guidance of the Spirit of Truth, beginning with Genesis 1:1.

At a deeper level, The Conflict, the Astronaut and the Messenger reflects on the freedom that comes from knowing the truth revealed by the Lord Jesus Christ. The book encourages readers to seek wisdom, revelation, and peace of mind through a deeper knowledge of God, rather than relying solely on tradition or inherited assumptions.

The book is intended for Christian readers, Bible study groups, seekers of doctrinal clarity, and anyone wrestling with questions about Genesis, truth, and spiritual understanding. Readers may benefit from Muller’s reflective approach as they consider how the beginning of the biblical story continues to speak to faith today.

Muller writes from a personal faith journey shaped by prayer, searching, and a desire to understand God’s truth more fully. Through The Conflict, the Astronaut and the Messenger, he shares the perspective that truth belongs to God and is revealed to those who seek Him through the Spirit of Christ, full of grace and truth.

Muller notes that this release is the first installment in his planned Chronicles of Eden series. The second book is currently in progress and is titled The Journey to Eridani-Lima, set in the solar system of the sun named Epsilon Eridani, approximately 10.5 light-years from Earth.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Conflict-Astronaut-Messenger-Chronicles-Eden/dp/B0H2S22LK5

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