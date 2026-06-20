Christian Asset Retrieval Reveals How Ministries and Individuals Can Recover Overlooked Funds

CHRISTIAN ASSET RETRIEVAL How to get back lost Christian money on the internet! by RANDALL W STEPHENS

Randall Stephens shares decades of expertise helping churches, ministries, businesses, and individuals locate and reclaim assets that may belong to them.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Randall Stephens announces the release of Christian Asset Retrieval: How to Get Back Lost Christian Money on the Internet!, a practical guide designed to help churches, ministries, schools, businesses, and individual believers uncover and recover unclaimed property that may have been overlooked for years. Drawing from more than twenty-five years of experience in asset recovery, Stephens provides readers with valuable insights into locating funds that may otherwise remain undiscovered.

The book addresses an issue that many organizations and individuals are unaware of: the existence of billions of dollars in unclaimed property held by state agencies and other institutions. Through years of assisting Christian organizations and private citizens, Stephens has witnessed firsthand how forgotten accounts, dormant assets, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds, and other forms of unclaimed property can accumulate without the rightful owners ever realizing they exist.

Inspired by his extensive work in the field, Stephens developed Christian Asset Retrieval as a resource to simplify what can often seem like a complicated and time-consuming process. The book provides readers with practical guidance on how to search for potential assets, avoid common mistakes, and focus their efforts on productive recovery strategies. By sharing proven methods and real-world experience, Stephens helps readers navigate the process more efficiently and confidently.

A key focus of the book is helping readers avoid unnecessary frustration. Rather than spending countless hours pursuing dead ends, readers are introduced to practical techniques that streamline the search process and improve the likelihood of success. Stephens explains how public records, state treasury databases, and other available resources can be used to uncover funds that may belong to ministries, businesses, families, or individuals.

Christian Asset Retrieval is written for church leaders, ministry administrators, Christian schools, nonprofit organizations, business owners, and anyone interested in determining whether unclaimed funds may be waiting to be recovered. Beyond the potential financial benefit, the book encourages responsible stewardship by helping readers identify resources that can be put to productive use rather than remaining forgotten and unused.

Randall Stephens brings decades of specialized experience and a passion for helping others recover assets that rightfully belong to them. Through Christian Asset Retrieval: How to Get Back Lost Christian Money on the Internet!, he provides readers with a practical roadmap for uncovering hidden opportunities and exercising wise financial stewardship. His work serves as both an educational resource and a valuable tool for those seeking greater awareness of unclaimed property and asset recovery.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/024tbZFO

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