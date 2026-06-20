Gear Up! Brings Fresh Insight to the Armor of God Through History, Theology, and Practical Experience

Gear Up by Peter Fuller

Peter Fuller combines biblical scholarship and firsthand expertise with ancient armor to offer a unique perspective on spiritual warfare and Christian readiness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Fuller announces the release of Gear Up!: Putting on the Whole Armor of God, a distinctive Christian study that examines the Apostle Paul's teaching on spiritual warfare through both theological scholarship and practical experience. Drawing upon decades of research into ancient arms and armor, as well as extensive biblical training, Fuller provides readers with a detailed exploration of Ephesians chapter six that bridges historical understanding and contemporary faith application. The book offers a fresh perspective on one of the most widely studied passages in Christian teaching.

In Gear Up!, Fuller explores the symbolism and significance of the Armor of God by examining the realities of ancient warfare that shaped the imagery used by the Apostle Paul. The book explains how soldiers equipped themselves for battle and how those physical realities can deepen a believer's understanding of spiritual conflict. By connecting historical context with biblical principles, Fuller presents a comprehensive study that helps readers grasp the practical meaning behind each piece of spiritual armor described in Scripture.

The inspiration for the book grew from Fuller's unique background in both biblical studies and the study of historical weaponry and armor. Having spent years researching, crafting, wearing, and demonstrating ancient and medieval armor, he recognized that many discussions of spiritual warfare lacked a practical understanding of the military realities that informed Paul's teachings. This realization motivated him to create a resource that combines academic knowledge with firsthand experience to offer a more complete interpretation of the text.

At its core, the book emphasizes preparation, perseverance, and spiritual readiness. Fuller argues that understanding the challenges faced by ancient warriors provides valuable insight into the spiritual challenges believers encounter today. Through historical analysis and biblical instruction, the book encourages readers to develop confidence in their faith while recognizing the importance of vigilance, discipline, and dependence upon God. Its message highlights the enduring relevance of Paul's teachings in an increasingly complex spiritual landscape.

The book is intended for pastors, ministry leaders, Bible study groups, theology students, and Christians seeking a deeper understanding of spiritual warfare. Readers interested in biblical history, military history, and practical Christian living will find a unique combination of scholarship and real-world experience. The book provides both educational value and spiritual encouragement, making it suitable for individual study as well as group discussion.

Peter Fuller brings a rare combination of expertise to this work. A Bible college graduate who completed his studies with distinction, he has also devoted a lifetime to researching and preserving the history of ancient and medieval armor. His experience includes curating a major museum arms and armor collection, as well as teaching and writing extensively on theology and Scripture.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/05A7mpxW

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