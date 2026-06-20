Consumer response and Telly Awards motivate Hannover House to enter the music distribution arena

Cherokee flutist Gaby Nagel with her back up musicians for the "Adaygayudi" Music Video. The 2026 Telly Awards (Best Family Film, Best Original Music Score) are the most recent accolades for the acclaimed film, "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse" from Hannover House and director Eric Parkinson. Director Christian Large supervises the filming of Gaby Nagel and the "Adaygayudi" music video at Crisp Recording Studios, Fayetteville, AR.

Building on the award-winning soundtrack to WILDFIRE, Hannover House announces the release of a music video featuring Cherokee Flutist, Gaby Nagel.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

Gaby's songwriting, singing and Cherokee flute skills were the perfect complement to our 'Wildfire' soundtrack... the end result is truly classic and inspirational.” — Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House

TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hannover House, Inc. (OTC: HHSE), the indie studio that facilitated the production and distribution of the award-winning family film, "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse," is expanding its reach into the music industry. With a 2026 Telly Award for Best Soundtrack under its belt, Hannover House feels the music video release of the Cherokee language song, "Adaygayudi" is a perfect launch for flutist Gaby Nagel."Gaby's songwriting, singing and Cherokee flute skills were the perfect complement to our 'Wildfire" soundtrack, the rest of which was primarily composted by Travis Fite and the legendary singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey," said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House and director of the Wildfire movie. "We had recorded a music track for a key transition scene in the movie, but it was not working well until Gaby offered to add lyrics and her native flute melody. The end result is truly classic and inspirational, and we are excited to have this as the lead track to a debut album featuring Gaby for release later this year."The music video for "Adaygayudi" was directed by Cherokee Nations member Christian K. Large, and edited by Jon McCallum. Cinematographers were David Huff and Sacha Thomas. Musicians and singers on the track or video include Carol Widder, Travis Fite, Eric Parkinson, Phoenix Ghost, Jabob Walema, Julia Snowbear, Harley Raskey, Chay Nicholas, Ginny Grace Ledbetter and Ashleigh Rainey. Locations for the video included Crisp Recording Studio (Fayetteville, AR), Illinois River (Cherokee County, Oklahoma) and the Natural Springs State Park (Oklahoma).Hannover House will launch promotions to encourage viewership and listeners for "Adaygayudi" - including outreach to Native American tribes, and a wide range of broadcasters and media.DOWNLOADABLE LINK to MUSIC VIDEO (mp4) and AUDIO TRACK: (WAV and mp3): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z3h2kp5ahzme3u67o1rkg/ACYzEG4j8ZDLkWWqRFxE2Sk?rlkey=nh6zlzz3a6gczaiyffsr2wn97&st=w2bjqu3v&e=2&dl=0 AUTHORIZATION FOR BROADCAST AND MEDIA USE: Permission is hereby granted to radio stations, broadcasters, cable networks, pod-casters, streaming services, general media and social media usage and influencers (including, but not limited to FaceBook, Instagram and TikToc) to utilize and otherwise rebroadcast or re-publish (in whole or in part) the music video “ADAYGAYUDI” or to utilize the audio tracks for any such mainstream entertainment and promotional use. However, the underlying rights and permissions to utilize this song and recording within a new feature film or television program shall remain reserved with the publisher, subject to a new license, not to be unreasonably withheld. © 2025 Parkinsongs BMI.For More Information – or to interview Cherokee Flutist GABY NAGEL – please contact ERIC PARKINSON, EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com / 818-481-5277ADAYGAYUDI song - Cherokee Lyrics and Translation:Alisgolvdodi Hia KanogisdiALLOW THIS SONGADAYGAYUDI(Love)Asvnisdi Hia UnawiyiTO TOUCH THIS/YOUR HEARTADAYGAYUDI(Love)unelagi adadelisediFORGIVENESS ISADAYGAYUDI(Love)Wutanv AdahnediTHE GREATEST GIFTADAYGAYUDI(Love)

Gaby Nagel - Adaygayudi music video on YouTube.

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