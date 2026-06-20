IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2026 RPNM releases the following statement on the recent announcement by Maggie Toulouse Oliver to suspend her campaign for Lt. Governor: Albuquerque, NM – We join New Mexicans across the state in praying for Maggie Toulouse Oliver and her family during this difficult time. Health and family must always come first, and we wish her a full recovery and the very best moving forward. At the same time, this development creates a significant shift in New Mexico’s political landscape. Just weeks after Democratic primary voters elected Maggie Toulouse Oliver as their nominee for Lieutenant Governor, that choice has now been removed from the ballot. During the primary election, Democratic voters overwhelmingly nominated her to serve alongside gubernatorial nominee Deb Haaland. The question many New Mexicans will ask is simple: who now gets to decide? Just as in 2024, when the Democrat Party replaced Joe Biden with Kamala Harris, basically overriding the will and vote of hundreds of thousands of voters, the Democratic Party State Central Committee now gets to fill the Lt Gubernatorial vacancy. While that may be allowed under the NM Election Law, it is fair for voters to wonder whether they are still getting the candidate they chose in the primary. It is also reasonable to ask whether this possibility was anticipated months ago and whether Democratic leadership had already begun discussions about a replacement strategy. Those are legitimate questions that deserve transparency and honest answers from party leadership.

What New Mexicans do know is that the Republican ticket is already set. Gregg Hull and David Gallegos earned their nominations through the election process and are focused on the issues that matter to New Mexico families: economic opportunity, public safety, education, and government accountability. This election should not be about political insiders deciding outcomes behind closed doors. It should be about the people of New Mexico. As this situation unfolds, voters deserve transparency, honesty, and a clear explanation of how the Democratic Party intends to replace a nominee that voters selected only weeks ago. Our focus remains where it has always been: putting New Mexico first and giving voters a real choice for the future of our state. ###

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