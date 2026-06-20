Data Governance Warriors: Protectors of the Enterprise Data Realm Reimagines Governance for the AI Era

Data Realm, by Terry Allen Helm

Terry Allen Helm delivers a practical guide that helps organizations turn data governance into a strategic asset through clarity, accountability, and innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Terry Allen Helm introduces Data Governance Warriors: Protectors of the Enterprise Data Realm, a practical guide designed to help organizations transform data governance from a compliance exercise into a strategic advantage. As businesses face growing challenges related to data quality, fragmented systems, and artificial intelligence, the book offers a clear roadmap for creating governance programs that support trust, accountability, and better decision-making.

In Data Governance Warriors: Protectors of the Enterprise Data Realm, Helm presents an accessible framework that addresses essential governance disciplines, including metadata management, data quality, stewardship, architecture, lineage, and risk management. Through the memorable concept of the "Data Realm," readers gain a structured understanding of how governance functions work together to create reliable and scalable data environments across the enterprise.

The book was inspired by the reality that organizations often possess vast amounts of data but struggle to trust or effectively use it. Drawing from real-world experience, Helm demonstrates how governance can unite business and IT teams through shared standards, common language, and clearly defined responsibilities. His approach emphasizes practical implementation rather than theory alone.

Beyond foundational governance principles, the book explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of data management. Readers are introduced to emerging topics such as AI governance, automated metadata management, governance guardrails, and the challenges associated with bias, drift, and data integrity. These insights help organizations prepare for the next generation of intelligent systems.

The book is intended for data leaders, executives, architects, analysts, stewards, and governance professionals seeking to improve organizational performance through trusted information. Whether launching a new initiative or strengthening an existing program, readers will find actionable strategies for building a culture of accountability and data-driven success.

Terry Allen Helm is a data governance professional committed to helping organizations create sustainable governance practices that deliver measurable business value. Through Data Governance Warriors: Protectors of the Enterprise Data Realm, he provides readers with a practical and engaging guide to navigating the challenges of modern data management while preparing for an AI-enabled future.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0grKGc7e

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