Historic Graduation at Ebenezer Baptist Church Celebrates Global Leaders and Scholars

Graduation June 2026 TIUA Graduation June 2026-1 TIUA Graduation June 2026 TIUA Graduation June 2026-Dr. Janice Crenshaw Dr. Jacqueline Mohair

Trinity International University of Ambassadors honored graduates, leaders, and changemakers during a historic ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

ATLANTA, AL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRINITY INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF AMBASSADORS CELEBRATES HISTORIC GRADUATION CEREMONY AT THE HISTORIC EBENEZER BAPTIST CHURCHAcademic Degrees, Leadership Honors, and Community Impact Recognized at the Historic Home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) proudly celebrated a historic graduation ceremony on June 13, 2026, at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia—the spiritual home of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and one of the nation's most treasured landmarks of faith, leadership, civil rights, and social transformation.The ceremony brought together graduates, educators, ambassadors, clergy, business leaders, community advocates, and distinguished guests from across the United States and internationally to celebrate academic achievement, servant leadership, entrepreneurship, faith-based education, and community impact.Hosted in the very place where Dr. King's message of hope, justice, education, and empowerment inspired generations, the ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the transformative role education plays in building stronger leaders, families, businesses, ministries, and communities.The program was led by Mistress of Ceremony Dr. Maria Boynton and featured a welcome by Dr. Raé Lundy, Opening prayer was offered by formal Dr. Yvette Etheridge. Dr. Maria Boynton delivered the purpose and significance of the gathering, emphasizing the importance of educational excellence, leadership development, and lifelong learning in today's global society. The ceremony also featured special musical selections and historical acknowledgements recognizing the significance of the venue and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The graduation address was delivered by Dr. Janice Crenshaw and the Graduation Charger was given by Ambassador Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Founder and Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors and now founder of the stage for survivors called Survivor X , who challenged graduates to lead with integrity, purpose, compassion, innovation, and service."Today we celebrate more than degrees," said Dr. Mohair. "We celebrate perseverance, sacrifice, leadership, scholarship, faith, and the courage to continue learning and growing. To gather at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church reminds us that education is not simply about personal advancement—it is about creating a legacy of impact that transforms lives and communities."The ceremony recognized graduates who successfully completed advanced academic programs in Christian Leadership, Christian Leadership in Business Administration, Entrepreneurship, Christian Counseling, Marriage and Family Studies, Behavioral Health, and Transformational Faith-Based Healing and Counseling. Several graduates were also recognized for successfully completing and defending doctoral-level research and dissertations, demonstrating exceptional commitment to scholarship and professional excellence.In addition to earned academic degrees, the university recognized distinguished faith leaders and community servants through honorary doctoral recognitions and special leadership awards honoring service, ministry, humanitarian work, education, entrepreneurship, and community development.The ceremony also included recognition of recipients of the 44th Presidential Obama Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring individuals whose lifelong contributions have positively impacted communities through leadership, service, advocacy, education, and mentorship.Throughout the ceremony, graduates and guests reflected upon the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the continued importance of education as a pathway toward opportunity, empowerment, innovation, and social change.As Trinity International University of Ambassadors continues to expand its educational initiatives, leadership development programs, global partnerships, and faith-based learning opportunities, the institution remains committed to preparing transformational leaders equipped to address the challenges and opportunities of an ever-changing world.The June 2026 Graduation Ceremony stands as a testament to the power of education, faith, perseverance, leadership, and purpose—and to the enduring belief that learning can change lives, strengthen communities, and help shape a better future for generations to come.About Trinity International University of AmbassadorsTrinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) is dedicated to leadership development, entrepreneurship, faith-based education, professional advancement, community engagement, and global impact. Through educational programs, certifications, leadership initiatives, and strategic partnerships, TIUA equips individuals to lead with excellence, integrity, innovation, and service.Media ContactOffice of CommunicationsTrinity International University of AmbassadorsEmail: info@trinitybusiness.orgWebsites:

TIUA GRADUATION DAY JUNE 2026

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