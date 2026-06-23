From Stage Fright to Global Influence: SUCCESS Magazine Profiles Maher Elusini and The MAHER System™

Maher Elusini, keynote speaker and creator of The MAHER System™, photographed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A lot of people can communicate, but few people really connect.” — Maher Elusini

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUCCESS Magazine’s July/August 2026 Tech Issue profiles award-winning keynote speaker, executive communication strategist, and author Maher Elusini, tracing his journey from freezing during his first public speech to becoming a trusted adviser to CEOs, executives, and governments worldwide.Written by journalist Tyler Hicks, the feature recounts Elusini’s first Toastmasters appearance in 2018, when anxiety erased his words and sent him back to his seat. Rather than retreat, he spent the next year attending weekly meetings, volunteering to speak, and studying his delivery.Only twelve months later, Elusini won his Toastmasters district’s International Speech Contest and placed among the top 20 of approximately 45,000 competitors worldwide. A Canadian government official later invited him to deliver a keynote on leadership discipline, helping launch the work that followed.FROM STAGE FRIGHT TO A SYSTEM FOR LEADERSAs Elusini developed his craft, he recognized that effective communication required more than confidence or technical ability.“A lot of people can communicate,” he told SUCCESS Magazine. “But few people really connect.”That conviction became central to The MAHER System™, a five-pillar executive and leadership communication framework built around Mindset Mastery, Audience Connection, Harnessing Storytelling for Influence, Executive Presence, and Resonating Messages.Together, the pillars develop what Elusini calls Response Ability, a leader’s capacity to remain composed, communicate clearly, adapt in real time, and influence decisions when the stakes are highest.“AI can generate information, but leaders must still generate belief,” Elusini said. “As content becomes easier to produce, the human ability to earn trust, communicate conviction, and move people to action becomes more valuable.”SUCCESS Magazine reports that Cartier has used his framework for private VIP and celebrity showcases, while government-backed developers in Saudi Arabia have brought him in to prepare executives for high-stakes quarterly business reviews.His wider client work has included ROSHN Group, the Government of Canada, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and founders connected to Techstars and Hub71.The MAHER System™ also forms the foundation of the Executive Leadership Communication Mastery program available through CEPPS at the American University in Dubai. Participants enrolled through the formal CEPPS and AUD pathway who complete the applicable in-person requirements may receive an Executive Leadership Communication Mastery Certificate. This pathway is separate from the standalone digital course.THE HUMAN ADVANTAGE IN THE AGE OF AIAs artificial intelligence accelerates the production of information and presentations, Elusini’s keynote work focuses on human capabilities organizations cannot automate: trust, conviction, presence, connection, and influence.His signature keynote topics include Executive Presence: The Human Edge in the Age of AI, Leading Through High Stakes Moments: The Response Ability Advantage, and From Stage Fright to the World Stage.His programs serve CEOs, senior executives, founders, government leaders, and organizations navigating transformation, investor communication, visibility, and critical decisions.Elusini is the author of Million Dollar Speaker, archived in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and the forthcoming book 10X Your Aura When You Speak.He is also a regular television guest expert and media personality, appearing on morning and evening programs including Dubai TV and other regional platforms.Maher is frequently invited to comment on executive communication, leadership communication, confidence, executive presence, and public speaking mastery. His work has placed him before VIP, royal, and celebrity audiences, while his insights have appeared in Khaleej Times, WKND Magazine, and Authority Magazine.“My mission is to help create more leaders who create more leaders,” Elusini said.Maher Elusini is available for select keynote engagements, executive leadership programs, media interviews, and expert commentary. Event organizers can inquire about keynote engagements with Maher Elusini through All American Speakers Bureau or his official website.ABOUT MAHER ELUSINIMaher Elusini is an award-winning keynote speaker, executive communication strategist, author of Million Dollar Speaker, and creator of The MAHER System™. He works with CEOs, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and government leaders to strengthen executive communication, leadership presence, and influence in high-stakes environments.

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