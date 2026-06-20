Face of Readiness: Hospitalman Rigel Villaruel Supports the Warfighter in Rota

ROTA, Spain– For Hospitalman Rigel Kent Quimbao Villaruel, serving in Navy Medicine is an opportunity to care for those who serve their country and make a meaningful impact on their lives.

Assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Rota, Spain, Villaruel works in Medical Homeport, at U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, where he helps provide healthcare to members of the joint force, military families, and other beneficiaries. His duties include patient screenings, administering immunizations, assisting providers, and supporting the overall health of the force.

Originally from the Philippines, Villaruel joined the Navy and pursued the medical field. It was his background in public health and medicine, combined with having family members in the military, that ultimately inspired him to pursue a career dedicated to supporting others.

"Practicing medicine in the Navy represented the opportunity to practice medicine with greater purpose," Villaruel said. "Caring for service members feels like caring for my own family."

Working overseas has given Villaruel a greater appreciation for the role Navy Medicine plays in supporting Sailors and their families far from home. He believes some of the most meaningful moments come from simply listening to patients and helping them through difficult situations.

"Sometimes what people need most is reassurance, connection, and someone who truly cares," Villaruel said. "Being part of that has shown me the real impact we make."

Villaruel considers earning the title of Hospital Corpsman one of his proudest accomplishments. From boot camp to his first duty station, each step has strengthened his commitment to service and helping others.

Through his work, Villaruel plays a vital role in preparing medically ready Sailors to support operational forces around the globe. His dedication reflects Navy Medicine’s commitment to developing skilled, resilient warfighters capable of delivering medical support wherever the mission requires.

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.

For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.