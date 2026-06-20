Returning Home Earns Multiple #1 Amazon Rankings After 60+ Agents, Editors, and Publishers Rejected the Manuscript

Returning Home: A Memoir by Todd Michael

Todd Michael’s debut memoir climbs to the top of Amazon charts after dozens of rejections, gaining rapid momentum since its May 21, 2026, release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable turn of events, Todd Michael’s debut memoir, Returning Home, has climbed to the top of Amazon’s charts—earning multiple #1 Best Seller rankings—after being rejected by over 60 agents, editors, and publishers. Rather than shelving the project, Michael chose to self-publish, and readers have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm.

What makes the book’s rise even more extraordinary is that it has achieved this momentum despite being available only since May 21, 2026.

Returning Home has secured verified #1 Best Seller rankings, including Gay Biographies (Canada) and Pacific Islander Biographies (Canada and U.S.).

The memoir has also earned #1 New Release rankings across multiple categories, including Abuse Self-Help (U.S.), Asian & Asian American Biographies (U.S.), Biographies and Memoirs Asian American (U.S.), Pacific Islander Biographies (Canada and U.S.), and LGBT+ Biographies and Memoirs (Canada and U.S.).

Returning Home traces Michael’s journey from silence to self-discovery, weaving together themes of childhood abuse, cultural displacement, and the lifelong search for belonging. Early readers have praised the memoir for its emotional clarity, vulnerability, and hope.

“This book is about reclaiming the parts of myself I was taught to hide,” Todd Michael says. “It’s about survival, identity, and the moment you finally decide to stop running from your own story.”

With its strong early performance and cross-category traction, Returning Home is quickly establishing itself as a standout memoir in 2026. Its blend of cultural specificity and universal emotional truth has made it a compelling read for audiences seeking stories of resilience and healing.

Todd Michael is a memoirist based in San Diego, California. His work explores identity, trauma, and the transformative power of storytelling. Returning Home is the first book in The Breath Trilogy, followed by When the Breath Came Back and The Dogs Who Taught Me to Breathe, both currently available for presale on Amazon.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H2JW47H5

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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