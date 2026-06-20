When Worries Whisper: A Story About Anxiety, Courage, and Finding Your Voice Inspires Young Readers

When Worries Whisper by Octavia Hills & Trinity Aaliyah-Skye

Octavia Hills and Trinity Aaliyah-Skye present a heartfelt story that helps children navigate anxiety, embrace courage, and discover their own voice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octavia Hills and Trinity Aaliyah-Skye introduce an uplifting and timely story for young readers in When Worries Whisper: A Story About Anxiety, Courage, and Finding Your Voice. Addressing the emotional challenges that often accompany change and uncertainty, the book follows a young girl learning to navigate anxiety while discovering resilience and confidence within herself. Through an engaging narrative and relatable experiences, the story offers encouragement to children facing transitions in school, friendships, and daily life.

At the center of When Worries Whisper is Trinity Hills, a student whose world is unexpectedly disrupted when her school closes and she must begin eighth grade in a completely new environment. While some familiar friends remain by her side, many aspects of her life suddenly feel uncertain. With her older sister leaving for college and new challenges appearing at every turn, Trinity finds herself confronting worries that seem louder than ever before.

Inspired by experiences many young people encounter as they face change, uncertainty, and self-doubt, the authors explore how anxiety can affect confidence and decision-making while emphasizing the importance of support from family, friends, and trusted role models. The story reflects a compassionate understanding of emotional realities children often experience but may struggle to express.

A significant turning point arrives when Trinity learns that a beloved school tradition, the Fall Cabaret, will continue at her new school. As someone who loves drama and performing, she feels hopeful for the first time since her life changed. Yet even with her passion for the stage, fears and insecurities remain, and the book demonstrates that courage is not the absence of worry but the willingness to move forward despite it.

Intended for middle grade readers, families, educators, counselors, and anyone seeking resources that address emotional well-being in a positive and accessible way, When Worries Whisper offers opportunities for meaningful conversations about mental health, confidence, and personal growth.

For more information about the authors and their work, visit www.tdkskyes.com.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0ijJad1q

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