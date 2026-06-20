Scalise: Republicans Are Making America Safer, Stronger, and More Affordable While Democrats Talk America Down

On President Trump bringing peace, lowering costs, and uniting allies:

“As the Vice President just said, it's important that you see President Trump working to get a peace deal. This has been the Peace President. But ultimately, the objectives have been the same from the beginning from President Trump, and that is to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. No other president has done that. Every president has wanted to do it, thought about doing it, but frankly, some of the past deals allowed Iran to move forward to get a nuclear weapon. And so this has taken us in the opposite direction by, number one, destroying their nuclear capabilities. The enriched uranium's clearly going to be on the table, but you can see from oil prices already, we've already seen a 30% drop in the price of a barrel of oil just in the last 2 months because the President announced this deal. Prices, as you mentioned, are below $4 a gallon and heading in the right direction for families. So that's an important point that shows that I think most people realize this is probably the closest we've come. Reagan said trust but verify, which we obviously will do. But I think it shows that this president has put together an amazing coalition. All the Middle Eastern countries are united with the United States against Iran. That had never happened before.”

On House Republicans making life more affordable for Americans:

“There's still many things that we want to do. If you look, there's a major housing bill that we just got an agreement over a few days ago, and this is a bill that will lower housing costs. Again, a very important issue for families across America. French Hill, his committee did a phenomenal job at negotiating a deal with the Senate, and this is a bipartisan agreement, Maria, a bill that will get to President Trump's desk.

“President Trump called for a housing bill. We're gonna deliver that for him, maybe as early as next week. So I think that's a major victory that we're still working towards. We're also working towards reconciliation 3.0. I get it's hard. You know, you wake up every day with a two-seat majority. You don't have to tell me how hard things are. We came here to do hard things, to do important things. We're focused on fraud in that reconciliation bill to save taxpayers money so we can stop these crazy learing centers and literally theft of taxpayer money that's going on all across this country. I've been working with people like Dr. Oz, who's laid out a lot of things that he's seen and some of these important programs that Americans count on where criminal organizations, in many cases from foreign countries, are stealing up to $100 billion of your tax dollars. We're focused on that in a reconciliation bill. Sadly, Democrats are all against it. That's why John Thune said it's hard to get, because again, like the first and second reconciliation bill, not a single Democrat wants to help get this country back on track. It's frankly one of the reasons why their party has fallen off the ledge, why they're going to lose in November, why we're going to hold the House in the midterms.”

On strengthening election integrity and securing the vote:

“You look at SAVE America [Act], the House sent it multiple times to the Senate. We're trying to fit it in a reconciliation bill, which means they're using the 60-vote argument. It would only need 51 if we can get elements, not all necessarily, but there are some items of SAVE America [Act] we think can fit in a reconciliation bill. We're gonna give that another shot and send it back over to the Senate. You know, they've gotta make some effort. I want to see that bill get to President Trump's desk. Because it's so important that you solidify the sanctity of the vote. Just show a picture ID to vote. Is that really complicated? It's like an 85-15 issue with the American people. Everybody, including Democrats, get it. When you get on an airplane, you have to show an ID. You want to buy a six-pack of beer. How about literally the franchise of American democracy to vote? Just prove who you are.”

On World Cup fans appreciating what makes America great:

“It just shows you the hatred that fuels the far left. And I'm talking about the Mamdani wing of the Democrat Party that's taken over. I love this country. 250 years we're celebrating the greatest country in the history of the world. Look, if those people hate America, where are they gonna go, Maria? Go to Moscow, go to Beijing, I dare them. But you see these people coming from other countries, European countries, having the time of their lives. They're just shocked. They're looking at the stadiums going, my God, these places are amazing. Just the freedoms. They're blown away by freedom, even coming from Europe, let alone if they come from a Middle Eastern, a foreign country, in the Soviet bloc. They love freedom when they come from other places because nobody else has it as good as we do. And yet liberals every day wake up trying to trash this country. It's almost like they hate themselves, so they want to hate the country. This is the greatest place in the history of the world. And if you really hate it, go try another place out for a couple of weeks. You'll be begging to come back.”