Attorney General Jones Applauds Resources for Attorney General’s Office in 2026-2028 Biennial Budget Conference Report
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Attorney General Jones Applauds Resources for Attorney General’s Office in 2026-2028 Biennial Budget Conference Report
Conference Budget Includes More Than $15 Million in New Funding Over Biennium for the Office of the Attorney General
Budget Addresses Long-Standing Compensation Challenges, Builds Capacity, and Supports New OAG Authority
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jay Jones issued the following statement regarding the release of the Conference Report for 2026-2028 biennial budget by the Virginia House and Senate last night:
“I applaud the General Assembly for developing and releasing a budget conference report that provides much-needed resources and new tools for the Office of the Attorney General that will help us fulfill our mission of protecting Virginians. With more than $15 million in new investments in the OAG over the biennium, the conference report provides essential resources to address attorney compensation disparities, support key functions of the office, and create new positions to implement new laws taking effect July 1. That includes implementation of the Vape Enforcement Act, which will hold bad actors accountable and keep vapes out of the hands of children, and the Firearms Industry Accountability law, which will allow the OAG to go after rogue gun industry members who are feeding a pipeline of illegal guns into our communities.
Collectively, these resources will strengthen the OAG and support the public servants who work tirelessly each and every day on behalf of Virginians across the Commonwealth. I want to thank Chairman Torian, Chairwoman Lucas, House and Senate budget conferees, and the professional staff of the House Appropriations and the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees, for their steadfast commitment to delivering a budget every Virginian can be proud of.”
Published on: June 20, 2026
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.