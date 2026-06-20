Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jones Applauds Resources for Attorney General’s Office in 2026-2028 Biennial Budget Conference Report

Conference Budget Includes More Than $15 Million in New Funding Over Biennium for the Office of the Attorney General

Budget Addresses Long-Standing Compensation Challenges, Builds Capacity, and Supports New OAG Authority

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jay Jones issued the following statement regarding the release of the Conference Report for 2026-2028 biennial budget by the Virginia House and Senate last night:

“I applaud the General Assembly for developing and releasing a budget conference report that provides much-needed resources and new tools for the Office of the Attorney General that will help us fulfill our mission of protecting Virginians. With more than $15 million in new investments in the OAG over the biennium, the conference report provides essential resources to address attorney compensation disparities, support key functions of the office, and create new positions to implement new laws taking effect July 1. That includes implementation of the Vape Enforcement Act, which will hold bad actors accountable and keep vapes out of the hands of children, and the Firearms Industry Accountability law, which will allow the OAG to go after rogue gun industry members who are feeding a pipeline of illegal guns into our communities.

Collectively, these resources will strengthen the OAG and support the public servants who work tirelessly each and every day on behalf of Virginians across the Commonwealth. I want to thank Chairman Torian, Chairwoman Lucas, House and Senate budget conferees, and the professional staff of the House Appropriations and the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees, for their steadfast commitment to delivering a budget every Virginian can be proud of.”

Published on: June 20, 2026

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