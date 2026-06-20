KFOR personnel participate in Respect Run for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — Soldiers and civilians assigned to Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East, including U.S. and multinational personnel, participated in a 5K Respect Run at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, April 25, 2026, in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Each participant carried a randomly assigned item, from books and footballs to traffic cones and relay batons, highlighting how burdens can vary in size, weight, and difficulty. The items symbolized the varied and often unseen challenges survivors of sexual harassment and sexual assault may carry.

“Burdens come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them are heavier than others,” said Florida Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Heather Sullivan, a victim advocate with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team assigned to RC-E. “It is meant to show that even if you complete the mission, the burden can affect how well you perform.”

Participants encountered two resilience stations along the route, completing 10 burpees at the first checkpoint and 20 pushups at the second, reinforcing the cumulative impact of stress on performance and readiness.

“When you are a victim, you are triggered by random things in your environment,” Sullivan said. “It is our responsibility to make sure that we are looking out for one another.”

Leaders encouraged participants to reflect on the purpose of the event while reinforcing a culture of accountability and support across the formation.

“Think about the burden you are carrying and think about those that might be struggling,” said FLARNG Col. Sam Sargeant, commander of the 53rd IBCT and RC-E. “Take care of each other. Look out for each other, always.” Support resources were also highlighted throughout the event, emphasizing confidentiality and accessibility for those seeking help.

“We are here for you regardless of what your job is or what your nationality is,” said FLARNG Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Hornback, a chaplain with the 53rd IBCT and assigned to RC-E. “We are happy to help you carry your burden.”