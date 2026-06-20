Former Automation Anywhere Executive Joins Tecnoprism to Scale AI‑Driven Enterprise Automation

Daljeet Singh, Co-Founder of Tecnoprism Tecnorpism, A pure-play AI & Automation Company

As automation hits its limits, Tecnoprism brings in industry pioneer and Ex Automation Anywhere Executive to drive AI-led, intelligent enterprise operations.

The future lies in systems that can combine automation and intelligence seamlessly. That is what we are building at Tecnoprism.” — Daljeet Singh, Co-Founder, Tecnoprism

INDIA, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daljeet Singh , former Sales Director at Automation Anywhere, has joined Tecnoprism as Co‑Founder, bringing with him rare, first-hand experience of building and scaling enterprise automation across Fortune 100 organizations - from the industry’s pre-RPA origins to its current shift toward AI-led operations. His move signals a critical shift for enterprises already invested in automation: the focus is rapidly moving from deploying bots to building intelligent, integrated systems that can operate at scale in increasingly complex environments.Singh was part of Automation Anywhere during its formative years, well before enterprise automation became mainstream, and has since contributed to scaling automation adoption across global organizations into enterprise-grade programs.Enterprises are now confronting the limits of automation built in isolation, where increasing bot deployments alone no longer deliver proportional business value. The shift underway is toward operating models that combine execution with intelligence, enabling systems to make decisions and adapt across functions. Recent Forrester research reflects this transition, noting that while AI adoption is accelerating across enterprises, fragmented systems and lack of orchestration continue to limit its full impact, pushing organizations toward more integrated automation strategies.“What we are seeing now is not an extension of automation, it’s a transition,” said Daljeet Singh, Co‑Founder, Tecnoprism.“Enterprises have already automated processes at scale, but the next challenge is fundamentally different. Gartner highlights that organizations are increasingly relying on AI-driven automation to improve resilience and handle rising operational complexity. The real shift is no longer execution, it’s how systems think, adapt, and operate cohesively across functions.” Singh added.At Tecnoprism, Singh is focused on building a unified approach that combines automation, artificial intelligence, and orchestration, enabling enterprises to move beyond fragmented deployments toward intelligent, scalable, and outcome-driven operations.Tecnoprism has already delivered programs at scale across enterprise environments, with over 6.9 million hours saved, 720+ use cases automated, 1200+ active bots in BFSI, and 350+ AI agents deployed, reflecting deep experience in managing large and complex automation ecosystems.This direction was further reinforced with Singh’s introduction of the “CFO Handbook” at CFO Confex & Awards 2026, which framed AI and automation as strategic levers for financial and operational transformation. The discussions highlighted a growing shift among enterprise leadership; from efficiency-led initiatives to intelligence-led operating models.He joins Tapan Patel, Co‑Founder of Tecnoprism, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s foundation, building its enterprise-scale delivery capabilities, and driving its evolution into a next-generation AI and automation firm.Together, the founding team represents a convergence of industry-building experience and execution depth, positioning Tecnoprism to address the next phase of enterprise transformation.“Enterprises are no longer asking how to automate more, they are asking how to operate smarter,” Singh added.“The future lies in systems that can combine automation and intelligence seamlessly. That is what we are building at Tecnoprism.”Tecnoprism is expected to introduce additional capabilities in the coming months as it expands its AI and automation roadmap.About TecnoprismTecnoprism is a pure play AI and automation company focused on helping enterprises build intelligent, scalable operations. Founded by industry pioneers with more than three decades of combined automation experience, Tecnoprism brings deep intelligence, extensive experience and enterprise scale execution to global business operations.Backed by a team of 250+ AI and automation engineers and a global presence across North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, and APAC, Tecnoprism partners with enterprises and Fortune 500 companies enabling them to move beyond isolated automation toward adaptive, outcome-driven systems.

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