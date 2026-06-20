4th of JULY - USA 250 - COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

The Town of South Kingstown invites residents and visitors to celebrate the nation's semi-quincentennial on Independence Day with a special fun-filled community event on Saturday, July 4, at Old Mountain Field (831 Kingstown Rd., Wakefield) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

This family-friendly celebration will feature a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the night sky, along with live music by Take It to the Bridge, a variety of food trucks, children's activities, and a 50/50 raffle. The event is designed to bring the community together for an evening of entertainment, food, and patriotic spirit.

Attendees of all ages are encouraged to come early, enjoy the festivities, and secure a great spot for the fireworks finale. With something for everyone, the event promises a lively atmosphere and a memorable way to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Support for the event is provided by the Town of South Kingstown, SK USA250 Committee and Coastal1 Credit Union.

For more information, please visit www.southkingstownri.gov.