TTW Announces Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026
TTW unveils the Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations for 2026, spotlighting countries leading global healthcare with quality, affordability and innovation.
TTW declares the Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026, highlighting global leaders in healthcare excellence, specialist expertise, advanced medical technology, affordability, and patient-centered recovery experiences.
“Growing healthcare costs, longer waiting periods, rising demand for specialist treatment, and improved global connectivity are driving more patients to seek trusted, high-quality medical care across international destinations in 2026.”— Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Travel and Tour World.
As healthcare accessibility, treatment affordability, specialist availability, and quality outcomes become increasingly important factors in medical decision-making, a growing number of international patients are exploring destinations that combine advanced healthcare services with seamless travel experiences, modern infrastructure, and supportive recovery environments.
Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026
Turkey
Thailand
India
Mexico
South Korea
Malaysia
Costa Rica
Singapore
United Arab Emirates
Colombia
Spain
Czech Republic
Germany
Brazil
Japan
Panama
Taiwan
Greece
Canada
China
United Kingdom
France
United States
Israel
Portugal
Hungary
Poland
Belgium
Switzerland
Italy
Austria
South Africa
Serbia
Australia
Philippines
Egypt
Tunisia
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Dominican Republic
Russia
Malta
Argentina
Indonesia
Vietnam
Croatia
Ireland
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
Peru
Detailed Overview
1. Thailand
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, dental care, orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, oncology, wellness therapies, and preventive healthcare.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima.
2. Turkey
Medical Tourism Strengths: Hair transplantation, cosmetic surgery, dental care, bariatric surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, and oncology.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Bursa, Adana, Gaziantep, Konya, Samsun, Kayseri.
3. India
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, organ transplantation, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery, neurology, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, ophthalmology, and Ayurveda.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram.
4. Mexico
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, bariatric surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, oncology, ophthalmology, and rehabilitation services.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Merida, Puebla, Mexicali.
5. South Korea
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, dermatology, oncology, robotic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, and health screening.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Seoul, Busan, Incheon, Daegu, Daejeon, Gwangju, Jeju City, Suwon, Seongnam, Ulsan.
6. Malaysia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, fertility treatment, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, dental care, ophthalmology, health screening, and wellness therapies.Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, Malacca, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Ipoh, Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam.
7. Costa Rica
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, fertility treatment, bariatric surgery, cardiology, ophthalmology, rehabilitation, and wellness therapies.Top Medical Tourism Destinations: San José, Escazú, Santa Ana, Heredia, Alajuela, Cartago, Liberia, Tamarindo, Jacó, Manuel Antonio.
8. Singapore
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, organ transplantation, neurology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, and preventive screening.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Central Singapore, Novena, Orchard Road Medical District, Outram, Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Jurong East, Tampines, Woodlands, Pasir Ris.
9. United Arab Emirates
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, oncology, ophthalmology, bariatric surgery, dermatology, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai Healthcare City, Jumeirah.
10. Colombia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, dental care, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, and dermatology.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Pereira, Manizales, Santa Marta, Armenia.
11. Spain
Medical Tourism Strengths: Fertility treatment, orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, cosmetic surgery, ophthalmology, neurology, rehabilitation medicine, and dental care.|
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Málaga, Seville, Alicante, Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Granada, Zaragoza.
12. Czech Republic
Medical Tourism Strengths: Fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, dentistry, ophthalmology, oncology, cardiology, and spa therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Prague, Brno, Karlovy Vary, Ostrava, Plzeň, Mariánské Lázně, Olomouc, České Budějovice, Teplice, Františkovy Lázně.
13. Germany
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, organ transplantation, robotic surgery, rehabilitation medicine, and fertility treatment.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Heidelberg, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Baden-Baden.
14. Brazil
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, dentistry, ophthalmology, and rehabilitation medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Campinas, Recife, Salvador, Florianópolis.
15. Japan
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, robotic surgery, regenerative medicine, orthopedics, neurology, health screening, fertility treatment, and rehabilitation medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Yokohama, Kyoto, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Sapporo, Kobe, Hiroshima, Sendai.
16. Panama
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, dental care, ophthalmology, bariatric surgery, oncology, fertility treatment, and rehabilitation medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Panama City, Punta Pacífica, Costa del Este, David, Boquete, Santiago de Veraguas, Chitré, Coronado, Colón, El Valle de Antón.
17. Taiwan
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, organ transplantation, fertility treatment, orthopedics, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, dentistry, and precision medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Taipei, New Taipei City, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Hsinchu, Taoyuan, Chiayi, Keelung, Hualien.
18. Greece
Medical Tourism Strengths: Fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, dental care, rehabilitation medicine, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes, Patras, Larissa, Corfu, Kos, Santorini.
19. Canada
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, fertility treatment, organ transplantation, rehabilitation medicine, and precision medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Halifax, Victoria.
20. China
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, organ transplantation, orthopedics, neurology, fertility treatment, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, and traditional Chinese medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Xi'an, Qingdao.
21. United Kingdom
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, fertility treatment, robotic surgery, ophthalmology, pediatric care, and rehabilitation medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Oxford, Cambridge, Liverpool, Bristol, Newcastle upon Tyne.
22. France
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, neurology, cosmetic surgery, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and organ transplantation.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, Nice, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg, Montpellier, Nantes.
23. United States
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, organ transplantation, fertility treatment, robotic surgery, precision medicine, and pediatric care.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Rochester, Cleveland, Boston, Baltimore, New York City, Houston, Los Angeles, Stanford, San Francisco, Miami.
24. Israel
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, fertility treatment, neurology, orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, ophthalmology, organ transplantation, and precision medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Beersheba, Netanya, Herzliya, Ashdod, Eilat.
25. Portugal
Medical Tourism Strengths: Fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, dental care, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Lisbon, Porto, Coimbra, Braga, Faro, Funchal, Aveiro, Cascais, Setúbal, Évora.
26. Hungary
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, cardiology, rehabilitation medicine, wellness therapies, and bariatric surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Budapest, Debrecen, Szeged, Pécs, Győr, Hévíz, Miskolc, Sopron, Eger, Kecskemét.
27. Poland
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, oncology, rehabilitation medicine, and bariatric surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, Gdańsk, Poznań, Katowice, Łódź, Szczecin, Lublin, Zakopane.
28. Belgium
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, fertility treatment, orthopedics, neurology, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, pediatric care, and robotic surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Brussels, Antwerp, Leuven, Ghent, Liège, Bruges, Namur, Charleroi, Hasselt, Mechelen.
29. Switzerland
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, rehabilitation medicine, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, precision medicine, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Lausanne, Bern, Lugano, Lucerne, St. Gallen, Montreux, Interlaken.
30. Italy
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, neurology, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, rehabilitation medicine, and organ transplantation.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Milan, Rome, Bologna, Florence, Turin, Naples, Padua, Verona, Genoa, Venice.
31. Austria
Medical Tourism Strengths: Orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, rehabilitation medicine, fertility treatment, neurology, ophthalmology, wellness therapies, and robotic surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz, Klagenfurt, Baden bei Wien, Zell am See, Villach, St. Pölten.
32. South Africa
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, fertility treatment, dentistry, ophthalmology, bariatric surgery, and rehabilitation medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, Stellenbosch, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein, East London, Nelspruit, George.
33. Serbia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, cardiology, rehabilitation medicine, oncology, and bariatric surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Belgrade, Novi Sad, Niš, Kragujevac, Subotica, Vrnjačka Banja, Zlatibor, Kopaonik, Čačak, Sombor.
34. Australia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, robotic surgery, and cosmetic surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Hobart, Cairns.
35. Philippines
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, fertility treatment, dentistry, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and bariatric surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Manila, Makati, Quezon City, Taguig, Cebu City, Davao City, Iloilo City, Bacolod, Baguio, Clark.
36. Egypt
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatment, dentistry, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and bariatric surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, New Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Mansoura, Assiut, Luxor, Aswan.
37. Tunisia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, dental care, orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, bariatric surgery, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Tunis, Sfax, Sousse, Monastir, Hammamet, Djerba, Nabeul, Bizerte, Gabès, Tozeur.
38. Morocco
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, dental care, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, bariatric surgery, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakech, Tangier, Agadir, Fez, Oujda, Meknes, El Jadida, Essaouira.
39. Saudi Arabia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, organ transplantation, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, bariatric surgery, and neurology.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Mecca, Al Khobar, Abha, Taif, Tabuk, NEOM.
40. Dominican Republic
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, dental care, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, bariatric surgery, oncology, and rehabilitation medicine.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Santo Domingo, Santiago de los Caballeros, Punta Cana, La Romana, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Francisco de Macorís, Higüey, Boca Chica, Samaná.
41. Russia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, organ transplantation, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and robotic surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Krasnodar, Vladivostok.
42. Malta
Medical Tourism Strengths: Orthopedics, cardiology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, dental care, rehabilitation medicine, and oncology.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Valletta, Sliema, St. Julian's, Msida, Birkirkara, Qormi, Mosta, Mellieħa, Gozo, Marsaskala.
43. Argentina
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, oncology, ophthalmology, dental care, bariatric surgery, rehabilitation medicine, and preventive healthcare.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza, La Plata, Mar del Plata, San Miguel de Tucumán, Salta, Neuquén, Bariloche.
44. Indonesia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatment, dental care, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Jakarta, Surabaya, Bali, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, Semarang, Batam, Lombok.
45. Vietnam
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, cosmetic surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, oncology, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hai Phong, Can Tho, Hue, Vung Tau, Phu Quoc, Quy Nhon.
46. Croatia
Medical Tourism Strengths: Dental care, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, rehabilitation medicine, cardiology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Dubrovnik, Opatija, Zadar, Pula, Varaždin, Osijek, Šibenik.
47. Ireland
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, neurology, rehabilitation medicine, robotic surgery, and cosmetic surgery.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Kilkenny, Sligo, Athlone, Killarney, Ennis.
48. New Zealand
Medical Tourism Strengths: Orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, rehabilitation medicine, sports medicine, cosmetic surgery, and wellness therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin, Tauranga, Rotorua, Queenstown, Nelson, Palmerston North.
49. Sri Lanka
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, dental care, cosmetic surgery, rehabilitation medicine, and Ayurveda therapies.
Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Negombo, Mount Lavinia, Nuwara Eliya, Bentota, Dambulla, Jaffna, Trincomalee.
50. Peru
Medical Tourism Strengths: Cosmetic surgery, dental care, cardiology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, ophthalmology, oncology, rehabilitation medicine, and bariatric surgery.Top Medical Tourism Destinations: Lima, Arequipa, Cusco, Trujillo, Chiclayo, Piura, Iquitos, Tacna, Puno, Cajamarca.
Earlier, Travel And Tour World has published TTW Announces Top 50 Amusement Park Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Releases Top 15 Coolcation Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, TTW Unveils Top 50 Coolcation Travel Destinations in the World for 2026, TTW Picks Top 30 Wellness Tourism Destinations in Americas and Caribbean for 2026
Research Methodology
The Top 50 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World for 2026 were selected using a comprehensive methodology that evaluated healthcare quality, medical infrastructure, specialist expertise, treatment affordability, international patient services, accessibility, innovation, safety standards, recovery facilities, and destination appeal. TTW assessed leading medical tourism markets across Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania using data from healthcare authorities, hospital networks, accreditation bodies, industry reports, academic research, patient feedback, medical tourism associations, and healthcare demand analytics.
About Travel And Tour World (TTW)
Travel and Tour World (TTW) is a global travel media platform reaching over 25 million readers across 104 regional editions worldwide. Since 2009, TTW has delivered trusted travel, tourism, aviation, hospitality, and cruise industry news. As an official media partner to more than 1,500 international events, TTW connects tourism stakeholders, industry leaders, and travelers through insightful reporting, market intelligence, and influential coverage that helps shape the future of global travel.
Tuhin Sarkar
Travel And Tour World
+ +1 917-677-7753
Tuhin Sarkar
Travel And Tour World
+1 917-677-7753
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.