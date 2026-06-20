His Strength, Your Story Guides Readers Toward Resilient Faith in Hard Seasons

His Strength, Your Story by Michael Binns

Michael Binns offers a Christ-centered roadmap for weary readers seeking spiritual resilience, biblical rest, and identity through life’s hardest seasons.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Binns introduces His Strength, Your Story: How to Walk Through Anything When You Are Rooted in Jesus Christ, a Christian spiritual growth book for readers facing grief, anxiety, burnout, and the pressure to keep life together through their own effort. The book is relevant for those seeking a scriptural path toward peace and endurance.

In His Strength, Your Story, Binns presents a compassionate framework for moving from self-striving to dependence on Jesus Christ. The book explores spiritual resilience, biblical rest, identity in Christ, and the importance of recognizing trials as opportunities for growth. Its practical elements include reflection on suffering, spiritual rhythms, and reminders of God’s past faithfulness.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Binns’s own transition from a high-stakes corporate vice president role to ministry leadership. Drawing from personal transformation, he writes for readers who have tried to outrun pain through busyness, performance, or control, guiding them toward a steadier life rooted in Christ rather than circumstance.

At a deeper level, His Strength, Your Story addresses the quiet unraveling many experience when pressure, loss, and fear become too heavy to carry alone. Binns reframes hardship as a place where faith can be refined, not abandoned, pointing readers toward surrender, healing, and renewed purpose through a closer walk with Jesus.

The book is intended for Christians navigating difficult seasons, professionals experiencing burnout, believers rebuilding after grief, and anyone seeking a stronger foundation for discipleship. Readers may benefit from its blend of biblical teaching, practical reflection, and encouragement to build sustainable rhythms of faith that continue beyond moments of crisis or emotional exhaustion.

To further support readers in applying the book’s themes, Binns has also created His Strength, Your Story – Study Companion, designed to help individuals and groups engage the material through guided reflection and practical next steps.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0i8ZTLGv

https://a.co/d/06ITfu0p

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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