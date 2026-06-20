Mom In The Middle Celebrates The Unbreakable Bond Between Families And Their Dogs

Ole Yeller, by Diana Vazquez Douglas

Diana Vazquez Douglas shares a charming collection of poems and reflections that honors the unconditional love and life lessons pets bring to families.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Vazquez Douglas presents Mom in the Middle: The Middle Way is Paved with Paw Prints, a heartwarming collection of poetry and reflections inspired by the joys, challenges, and unforgettable moments that come with sharing life with beloved dogs. Blending humor, tenderness, and personal storytelling, the book offers readers a celebration of the unique bonds that connect pets and the families who love them.

Written from the author’s perspective as a devoted dog mom and grandmother, Mom in the Middle introduces readers to a cast of memorable canine companions whose personalities, antics, and affection inspire a series of playful poems and heartfelt reflections. At the center is “Ole Yeller,” the author’s nickname—given to her by her husband because he and the neighbors can often hear her calling out (and yes, sometimes yelling) at the dogs as she navigates daily adventures, unexpected messes, and meaningful moments that define life with pets.

Through a combination of poetry, personal observations, and whimsical illustrations, the book captures both the laughter and emotional depth that accompany pet ownership. The inspiration behind the collection comes from Vazquez Douglas’s appreciation for the companionship, comfort, and wisdom animals bring into everyday life and her belief that pets often become cherished members of the family—offering loyalty, unconditional love, and lessons about patience, joy, and resilience.

At its core, the book explores themes of love, connection, gratitude, and finding beauty in life’s imperfect moments. Stories inspired by beloved pets such as Mandi, Kali, Kitty, Monte, and Nina remind readers that some of life’s greatest joys are found in simple everyday interactions and that companionship and unconditional love can transform ordinary experiences into lasting memories.

Mom in the Middle is written for dog lovers, pet owners, animal enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates uplifting stories about family and companionship. Its accessible format and relatable themes make it an enjoyable read for readers of all ages, especially those who have experienced the unique bond between people and their pets.

Diana Vazquez Douglas is an author whose writing celebrates family, connection, and the meaningful lessons found in everyday life. Through poetry, storytelling, and personal reflection, she captures the experiences that bring people together and create lasting memories, honoring the special relationships that enrich our lives and reminding us that love, even when messy, is always worth embracing.

Learn more about the author at her website: https://www.dianavazquezdouglas.com

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/03AdSCOr

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