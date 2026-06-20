MediaOne Named Independent Agency of the Year 2025 Bronze at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Agency of the Year Awards

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaOne Business Group has been named Independent Agency of the Year 2025 Bronze at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s prestigious Agency of the Year Awards, a leading industry platform that recognises Singapore’s strongest marketing and communications agencies.The recognition places MediaOne among an outstanding field of agencies, including some of the most respected independent, creative, media, digital, MarTech and performance marketing agencies in Singapore and the wider region.MediaOne was also recognised as a finalist across several competitive categories, including Boutique Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, MarTech Agency of the Year and Search Agency of the Year, reflecting the agency’s growing strength in digital marketing execution, search performance and marketing technology innovation.For MediaOne, the award is more than an industry accolade. It is a tribute to the people behind the agency: strategists, consultants, campaign managers, SEO specialists, media buyers, content professionals, developers, designers and client service teams who work tirelessly to deliver meaningful results for clients.“This recognition means a great deal to us because it reflects the people, culture and spirit behind MediaOne,” said Tom Koh, CEO of MediaOne. “We are grateful to be in the company of some of the top agencies in Singapore and the world. But above all, I want to thank our colleagues, who bring incredible ingenuity, grit and a never-say-die attitude to their work every day. They do their best not only for our clients, but also for one another.”The win also comes as MediaOne continues to invest heavily in Digimetrics.ai, its proprietary AI digital marketing platform. Built from years of digital marketing experience and designed to tap into billions of data points, Digimetrics.ai helps support SEO, SEM, social media, content, GEO and campaign strategy decisions with greater speed, structure and intelligence.“Digital marketing is changing rapidly, especially with AI search, automation and increasingly fragmented customer journeys,” added Koh. “Our focus has always been to combine human expertise with the right technology. Digimetrics.ai is a major part of that journey because it allows our team to make sharper decisions, uncover opportunities faster and give clients a more intelligent way to compete.”MediaOne’s latest recognition affirms its position as a Singapore-born independent agency that continues to compete at a high level while staying grounded in its core values: accountability, creativity, resilience and client success.The agency expressed its appreciation to its clients, partners and team members who have supported its growth over the years.“This award belongs to everyone at MediaOne,” said Koh. “It belongs to the people who stay late to solve difficult problems, who refuse to give up when campaigns get challenging, who support each other when deadlines are tight, and who care deeply about helping clients win. That is the culture we are proud of.”About MediaOneMediaOne Business Group is a Singapore-based digital marketing agency specialising in SEO, SEM, social media marketing, content marketing, website development, branding, online reputation management, lead generation and AI-powered digital marketing solutions. The agency works with SMEs, enterprises, government-linked organisations and multinational brands to improve online visibility, campaign performance and measurable business outcomes.MediaOne combines experienced digital marketing specialists with proprietary AI technology through Digimetrics.ai, helping clients compete across search, paid media, social platforms and emerging AI-driven discovery channels.

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