Tony J. Selimi Announces New Initiative Addressing the Leadership Gap in the Age of AI

Tony J. Selimi Strategic Advisory for UHNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Tony J. Selimi Strategic Advisory for UHNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Tony J. Selimi Author Strategic Advisory for UHNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Tony J. Selimi Author Strategic Advisory for UHNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Tony J. Selimi Author and Strategic Advisory for UHNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Tony J. Selimi Author and Strategic Advisory for UHNWI Executives and Leaders Navigating AI Uncertainty, Reduce Friction, Accelerate Meaningful Change, and Create Greater Impact

Global leadership advisor Tony Jeton Selimi introduces AI-powered strategic advisory services to align identity, decision-making, and billion-pound growth.

AI will never replace leaders—but it will expose them. The leaders who master their own psychology will command the future. The ones who don’t will be outpaced by the very technology they adopted.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is transforming productivity, automating systems, and accelerating business growth. Yet according to global leadership advisor Tony Jeton Selimi, one critical factor remains largely unaddressed: the psychological and behavioural readiness of leaders themselves.

“AI can scale operations,” Selimi explains. “But it cannot compensate for internal misalignment in the decision-maker.”

As organisations race to integrate AI into strategy, marketing, and operations, Selimi is expanding his work through TJS Cognition Ltd by delivering advanced AI-powered behavioural diagnostic sessions. These tailored-to-high-achievers sessions map identity structures, decision patterns, emotional triggers, and leadership blind spots—providing leaders with precise insight into how their internal architecture impacts enterprise outcomes.

The breakthrough sessions integrate Selimi’s proprietary frameworks, including the TJS Evolutionary Method: ALARM®, the 12-Step Growth Accelerator®, The Unfakeable Code® 5-Step Method, and The Octagon of Excellence®.

Rather than replacing human leadership, Selimi’s approach positions AI as an amplifier of conscious leadership growth and development.

“Technology accelerates what already exists,” he says. “If a leader is clear, decisive, and aligned, AI multiplies results. If they are fragmented or reactive, it multiplies instability.”

With over 175 million people reached globally through books, education programs, Climb Greater Heights retreats, and TV/Radio/Podcast/Magazine/Film appearances, Selimi is positioning transformational coaching with behavioural precision as the missing link between AI adoption and sustainable scale.

His long-term vision is ambitious: to impact one billion lives by 2030 by aligning human potential with technological evolution.

Leaders seeking deeper clarity on identity-driven execution can explore Selimi's award-winning book, Climb Greater Heights, available on Amazon and at major book retailers in print and all digital formats, which outlines the foundational framework behind his business 12-Step Growth Accelerator transformation methodology.

For executives ready for immersive recalibration, the Climb Greater Heights™ 5-Day Immersion Training provides a structured environment to realign behavioural architecture with enterprise strategy. For bookings or for more information, contact info@tonyselimi.com

Applications for both programs are reviewed privately.

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
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Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
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TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
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About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

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