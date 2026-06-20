The Soldiers behind mail delivery in Kosovo

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — For deployed service members, a package from home is more than just mail. It is a reminder of family, friends and the support waiting for them back home.

Whether it is snacks, handwritten letters or everyday necessities, every package sent to Soldiers stationed in Kosovo travels thousands of miles before arriving to the Soldier.

Helping make that happen are members of the 387th Adjutant General Company, a specialized U.S. Army Reserve postal unit headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, with a detachment in Bethany, Missouri, deployed to Kosovo and assigned to Area Support Group Balkans at Camp Bondsteel to manage mail operations for deployed military forces.

For families back home, the process starts with a trip to the local post office.

A package mailed from anywhere in the United States first enters the U.S. Postal Service system before traveling to O’Hare International Airport, where it is sorted into international military mail.

From Chicago, the package is flown across the Atlantic Ocean to Frankfurt Airport in Germany, where military mail is organized by zip code before continuing through Europe.

The package is then transported to Zürich Airport in Switzerland before making its final flight into Pristina International Airport in Kosovo.

Once the mail arrives in Kosovo, the work is far from over.

Every package is scanned and inspected through customs before Soldiers from the postal team depart Camp Bondsteel in a box truck to retrieve the incoming mail.

After loading hundreds of letters and packages, the team transports everything back to Camp Bondsteel, where it is sorted by unit and community postal room number for distribution across Kosovo.

But the mission does not stop with the postal team.

Unit mail clerks also play a critical role in the process. After mail is sorted at Camp Bondsteel, unit representatives retrieve packages and letters for their organizations before transporting them to unit mail rooms.

Some mail remains at Camp Bondsteel, while other deliveries continue to smaller locations like Camp Novo Selo and Camp Nothing Hill, ensuring Soldiers at remote sites receive support from home.

The process requires coordination between postal workers, airlines, customs officials, and military personnel across multiple countries, all working together to keep deployed Soldiers connected to the people who matter most.

For many service members, mail call quickly becomes one of the most anticipated moments of the week.

Even in a world filled with video calls and instant messaging, there is still something special about receiving a handwritten letter or opening a care package packed by family and friends.

For Soldiers serving thousands of miles from home, those small reminders of home can make all the difference.