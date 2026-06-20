InterContinental Phuket Ranked#4 Among Thailand’s Best Beach+Island Resorts in Travel+Leisure Luxury Southeast Asia 2026

Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Southeast Asia recognises the resort's unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality for the fourth consecutive year.

Being recognized by Travel+Leisure for the fourth consecutive year reflects our team’s commitment to exceptional experiences, genuine Thai hospitality, personalized service, and consistent excellence.” — Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

PHUKET, THAILAND, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterContinental Phuket Resort is proud to announce its recognition as No. 4 among Thailand's Best Beach + Island Resorts in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Southeast Asia 2026 . This marks the fourth consecutive year the resort has received this distinguished accolade, reaffirming its position among Thailand's leading luxury destinations and reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences, world-class hospitality, and personalised service.Travel + Leisure is among the world's most influential travel publications, and its annual Luxury Awards recognise the hotels, resorts, and experiences most highly valued by discerning travellers across Asia Pacific. Widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the travel industry, the awards celebrate properties that consistently deliver outstanding hospitality, memorable experiences, and exceptional service.Nestled along the golden sands of Kamala Beach on Phuket's west coast, InterContinental Phuket Resort offers a distinctive blend of cultural authenticity, contemporary luxury, and immersive resort experiences. Inspired by Traibhumikatha, an ancient Thai epic depicting the harmonious connection between the underwater world, the human realm, and the heavenly kingdom, the resort's architecture and design create a captivating sense of place that is uniquely Thai and unmistakably luxurious.The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and private pool villas, thoughtfully positioned across its beachside and hillside settings. From sophisticated guestrooms and spacious suites to secluded private pool villas surrounded by lush tropical landscapes, each accommodation is designed to offer an exceptional sense of comfort, privacy, and connection to Phuket's natural beauty. Guests can enjoy an extensive collection of facilities including Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness centre, tennis courts, the family-friendly Planet Trekkers Kids Club, and bespoke Andaman Sea experiences aboard the resort's private yacht, W.J. Lip.A defining highlight of the InterContinental Phuket Resort experience is its exceptional culinary offering. The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, including Michelin Guide-listed Jaras, celebrated for its refined Southern Thai cuisine and commitment to sustainable culinary practices that champion local producers, responsible sourcing, and the rich heritage of Thailand's southern communities. Alongside Jaras is hom, the resort's progressive fine-dining restaurant recognised in both The World's 50 Best Discovery and the Michelin Guide. At hom, guests embark on a journey of discovery where fermentation serves as the key to unlocking remarkable depth, complexity, and flavour, reinterpreting Thailand's culinary heritage through innovation, craftsmanship, and a profound connection to place.Complementing the resort's culinary journey is Sipping Tiger, an intimate cocktail destination inspired by the mystique of a hidden tiger's den. Guided by a botanical philosophy and a commitment to zero-waste practices, the bar transforms locally inspired ingredients into inventive cocktails that celebrate both craftsmanship and sustainability. Featuring rare spirits, curated cigar selections, and exclusive private den experiences, Sipping Tiger has quickly established itself as one of Phuket's most distinctive new cocktail destinations, offering an immersive and sophisticated setting for discerning guests seeking exceptional mixology and elevated evening experiences.From elevated beachfront dining and Japanese specialities to immersive tasting menus and sophisticated cocktail experiences, InterContinental Phuket Resort continues to set new benchmarks for culinary excellence and destination-led hospitality in Phuket.This latest recognition holds particular significance as it represents four consecutive years of being recognised by Travel + Leisure, underscoring the resort's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality while continually evolving the guest experience."To be recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Travel + Leisure is an extraordinary honour for InterContinental Phuket Resort," said Bjorn Courage, General Manager of InterContinental Phuket Resort. "Consistency is one of the greatest achievements in luxury hospitality. This award reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, genuine Thai hospitality, and personalized service for every guest who stays with us. We are deeply grateful to our colleagues, whose passion and dedication continue to set the benchmark for excellence, and to our guests for their trust and support. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar and creating meaningful memories for travelers from around the world."Over the years, InterContinental Phuket Resort has earned international recognition for its luxury accommodation, culinary excellence, wellness offerings, sustainability initiatives, and exceptional service. Yet beyond the accolades, the resort remains dedicated to its core purpose of creating unforgettable journeys that connect guests with the beauty of Phuket, the richness of Thai culture, and the warmth of genuine hospitality.This commitment to continual evolution will enter an exciting new chapter later this year with the opening of the resort's highly anticipated extension project. Inspired by the concept of "Beyond the Heaven", the development represents a natural progression of the resort's Traibhumikatha narrative, inviting guests to journey beyond the existing realm of heaven into a more refined, immersive, and exclusive sanctuary.Designed as an elevated expression of luxury, the extension will introduce 43 all-suite accommodations with private pools, two new restaurants, a signature bar, an enhanced Club InterContinental, and a spectacular new central pool inspired by the sacred Bokkhorani Pond of Thai mythology. Surrounded by lush gardens, tranquil water features, and architecture inspired by nature and ancient Thai cosmology, the new experience has been thoughtfully crafted to offer an even deeper sense of privacy, discovery, and connection.More than an expansion, it is an evolution of the InterContinental Phuket Resort experience—one that continues to blend culture, storytelling, design, and hospitality in ways that inspire meaningful journeys and lasting memories.As Phuket continues to attract discerning travellers seeking meaningful luxury experiences, InterContinental Phuket Resort remains committed to delivering world-class service, authentic cultural connections, and exceptional moments that inspire guests to return time and again.This latest recognition further strengthens the resort's reputation as one of Thailand's most sought-after luxury beachfront destinations. As it prepares to unveil its next chapter later this year, InterContinental Phuket Resort continues to redefine luxury hospitality in Phuket, creating extraordinary experiences that celebrate culture, craftsmanship, wellness, and meaningful connections for travellers from around the world.For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images: https://bit.ly/4cde0At Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Traibhumikatha, the ancient Thai epic that harmonises the three realms of underwater, human, and heaven, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway set along the pristine shores of Kamala Beach. The resort features 221 elegantly appointed rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea, seamlessly blending rich cultural storytelling with contemporary luxury.The resort is home to eight distinctive restaurants and bars, offering a diverse culinary journey from sustainable Thai cuisine at Jaras and fermentation-led gastronomy at hom, to international cuisine at Pinto, Japanese flavours inspired by Osaka's culinary masters at Tengoku, Champagne beachfront dining and open-fire dining at 333 At The Beach, sunset cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, artisan pastries, freshly baked creations and refined afternoon tea at Devas’ Lounge, and innovative zero-waste mixology inspired by local botanicals at Sipping Tiger.Resort facilities include the exclusive Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, five swimming pools with breathtaking views, a fully equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Guests may also explore the beauty of Phuket’s coastline aboard the resort's 78 feet yacht, WJ Lip, curated for bespoke sea excursions and unforgettable island experiences. Located on the secluded stretch of Kamala Beach, the resort is approximately 45 minutes from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo• Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels• Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

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