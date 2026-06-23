Love Revolution by Baby J (Jenny Carrington) Makes Its Live Debut at EarthVibes Festival in Furtherance of Global Unity

Baby J Debuts New Single "Love Revolution" In Furtherance of Global Unity

A new generation of Earth TUNES aims to bring unity, optimism, and conscious dance-pop to mainstream audiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious-pop artist Baby J (Jenny Carrington) gave the first public performance of her upcoming single, “ Love Revolution ,” at the 2026 EarthVibes Music & Wellness Festival, offering audiences a preview of the song ahead of the release of her forthcoming album, Cosmosis.Held in Farmingdale, New Jersey, EarthVibes welcomed approximately 700 ticket holders, with an estimated 400–500 attendees participating throughout the weekend despite an extreme regional heat wave. Produced by Touch Mother Earth led by long-time drummers and community-leaders Cheryl Miller Glover and Dave Miller, the festival brought together musicians, wellness practitioners, artists, and community leaders for a celebration of music, healing, sustainability, and connection.Carrington serves on the Board of Directors of Touch Mother Earth Non-Profit while also representing Mother Earth International, supporting organizational oversight, partnership development, and fundraising initiatives. She described the festival as the ideal environment to introduce a song centered on unity, presence, and collective wellbeing.“Love Revolution is rooted in a simple idea: love is not just an emotion, it's a force for transformation,” said Carrington. “The song invites people to experience connection through breath, movement, and shared humanity. EarthVibes felt like the perfect place to begin that journey.”More than a music festival, EarthVibes represents a living example of the values at the heart of Love Revolution—community, healing, sustainability, and human connection, making it the perfect place to launch a Love Revolution.The performance was made possible through the generosity of festival headliner Tabitha Booth & Friends, who invited Carrington to debut Love Revolution during the closing set. In addition to premiering the song, Carrington was also invited to perform alongside Booth and her band throughout the final act—an opportunity she described as a meaningful honor and one of the highlights of the festival.“Sharing the stage with Tabitha Booth, who is my dear friend and a wildly talented artist, was incredibly special,” said Carrington. “Tabitha created space for this song, and the deeper messages behind our shares improvised melodies to be heard in exactly the kind of community it was written for—one rooted in connection, healing, music, and joy.”More than a traditional spiritual anthem, Love Revolution blends conscious, unity-centered lyricism with mainstream dance-pop production. The project seeks to bridge the gap between niche conscious music and broader audiences by delivering messages of togetherness, Earth stewardship, and optimism through an accessible, celebratory sound.The debut of Love Revolution at EarthVibes marks more than the launch of a new single. It represents the emergence of a new generation of Earth TUNES—music designed not only to entertain, but to reconnect people with themselves, each other, and the living world around them.The song serves as a benefit anthem supporting Mother Earth initiatives and reflects the broader vision behind Carrington's upcoming album, Cosmosis, as well as the growing Earth SMART™ Community Transformation Model, which integrates music, wellness, education, environmental stewardship, and community engagement into a unified framework for positive change.The EarthSmart™ approach builds on years of community-based programming, including the Earth SCHOOL ™ initiative, which has brought environmental education, wellness, leadership development, and community engagement opportunities to hundreds of young people in Los Angeles and Kenya.As part of that vision, supporters can join the Earth CLUB ™ for $3.33 per month, helping expand access to conscious music, environmental initiatives, and community programming. The Earth CLUB™ is currently a community-support membership and is evolving into a broader educational platform featuring weekly EarthSmart™ lifestyle content, curated conscious music playlists, and discounts on aligned vendors, events, and experiences.The Earth CLUB™ was created around a simple belief reflected in the lyrics of Love Revolution: "Everyone is part of the solution." Carrington explains that many people care deeply about their communities and the planet but are often asked to contribute at levels that may not be sustainable for their circumstances. By creating an accessible membership model, Earth Club aims to make participation possible for virtually anyone while helping build a long-term support system for Mother Earth initiatives and a growing network of affiliated nonprofit organizations."The goal isn't simply to ask people to support our mission with nothing in return," said Carrington. "It's to create a movement where everyone can feel comfortable participating at a level that's genuinely affordable for them and know that they're helping build the future they want to see. We realized that many people believe in these causes but are often asked to contribute more than they can sustainably afford." One of the lyrics in Love Revolution is, 'Everyone is part of the solution.' The Earth Club was created from that same belief—that positive change becomes possible when participation is accessible, inclusive, and truly affordable for everyone.The EarthVibes debut marks the first public step in the rollout of the Cosmosis Album, and of the Earth CLUB™ which are both scheduled for release in the coming weeks.For Carrington, the message remains simple: “When unity sounds like a song people want to sing and dance to, its impact can travel much farther than words alone.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.