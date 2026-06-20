Sydney's Viral Hot Roman Honey Pizza Joins the Permanent Menu at Made In Italy

Made In Italy

Inner-city Sydney's favourite Roman-style pizzeria makes its most talked-about creation a year-round staple.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made In Italy, Sydney's home of authentic Roman-style pizza since 2000, has officially added its viral Hot Roman Honey Pizza to the permanent menu, ending months of customer demand and social media anticipation.

The Hot Roman Honey Pizza, which combines the brand's signature thin, crispy Roman-style base with the unexpected pairing of chilli heat and golden honey drizzle, first captured Sydney's attention after organic word-of-mouth and social media clips of the dish spread rapidly across TikTok and local food communities. What began as a cult favourite quickly became the restaurant's most requested item.

"We feed you like family, and the family kept asking for this one," said a spokesperson for Made In Italy. "The response was unlike anything we'd seen before. Customers were ordering it week after week and sharing it with everyone they knew. A Pizza that earns Its own fanbase. Making it permanent was the obvious move."

The Hot Roman Honey Pizza reflects Made In Italy's approach to Italian cooking - rooted in tradition, but unafraid to surprise. The dish has drawn comparisons to trending honey-and-heat flavour combinations seen across Italian dining internationally, while remaining distinctly Sydney in its energy and following.

Since its introduction, the pizza has consistently ranked as one of the most photographed and shared menu items across the restaurant's platforms, drawing new customers from across the inner city and beyond.

The Hot Roman Honey Pizza is available now via dine-In and delivery across Made In Italy's full delivery zone, covering inner Sydney suburbs including Pyrmont, Surry Hills, Glebe, Newtown, the CBD, and surrounding areas. Orders can be placed via the Made In Italy website or through major delivery platforms.

About Made In Italy

Made In Italy has been crafting authentic Roman-style pizza and slow-cooked pasta in Sydney since 2000. Known for its XL round pizzas, 12-hour slow-cooked pasta sauces, and its commitment to feeding Sydney like family.

For more information, visit their website here: https://madeinitaly.com.au/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.