Acepeak Continues Its GCCM Africa 2026 Journey as Gold Sponsor

Acepeak today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of GCCM Africa 2026,

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acepeak today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor of GCCM Africa 2026, the dedicated annual West Africa Global Carrier Connectivity Meeting powered by Carrier Community, taking place on June 23–25, 2026, at the Hilton Cabo Verde Sal Resort, Sal, Cape Verde. (Note: June 23rd includes a pre-event leisure beach activity and evening networking reception.) This reaffirms Acepeak's long-standing commitment to supporting the growth of Africa's telecommunications ecosystem and strengthening relationships with carriers, mobile operators, and technology providers across the continent.As one of the telecom industry's most influential carrier networking events, GCCM Africa brings together more than 300 Club Members — decision-makers from Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 wholesale carriers — along with mobile operators, international carriers, messaging providers, cloud communication companies, and digital infrastructure leaders. The event serves as a strategic platform for fostering partnerships, exploring emerging technologies, and driving business opportunities across Africa's rapidly evolving communications market.Acepeak's continued sponsorship highlights the company's dedication to enabling telecom innovation and delivering carrier-grade communication solutions that empower operators to expand services, improve network performance, and unlock new revenue streams.Strengthening Telecom Partnerships Across AfricaAfrica remains one of the fastest-growing telecommunications markets globally, driven by increasing mobile adoption, digital transformation initiatives, and demand for advanced communication services. During GCCM Africa 2026, Acepeak will engage with industry stakeholders to discuss collaboration opportunities and explore strategies that help operators accelerate growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.The company will showcase its portfolio of telecom and cloud communication solutions designed specifically for carriers, MNOs, MVNOs, enterprises, and service providers worldwide.Solutions Featured at GCCM Africa 2026Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Acepeak's comprehensive communications ecosystem, including:SMS Firewall SolutionsA2P Bulk SMS MessagingUCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service)CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service)CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service)A-Z Wholesale Voice Termination AI VoiceBuilt on carrier-grade infrastructure and direct global interconnections, Acepeak's solutions help telecom operators reduce operational complexity, improve service quality, and accelerate digital service deployment.Meeting the Acepeak Team at GCCM AfricaThe Acepeak leadership and partnership team will be available throughout the event to discuss wholesale voice partnerships, messaging solutions, cloud communications, network security, and next-generation telecom services.Carriers, MNOs, MVNOs, aggregators, and telecom service providers attending GCCM Africa 2026 are invited to schedule a meeting with the Acepeak team to explore partnership opportunities and discover how Acepeak's technology can support their growth objectives.To book a meeting, visit www.acepeak.com/book-a-meeting About AcepeakAcepeak is a leading UCaaS provider for MNOs, MVNOs, and telecom operators worldwide. As a Tier 1 carrier-grade global connectivity provider, Acepeak delivers proprietary telecom infrastructure, direct wholesale voice connectivity, cloud communications, and advanced messaging solutions.Its fully owned technology stack includes UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, white-label communication platforms, SMS Firewall solutions, and AI-powered voice routing. By eliminating third-party dependencies and maintaining direct global interconnections, Acepeak enables operators to maximize margins, enhance service quality, and accelerate digital transformation.Acepeak Media TeamAcePeak+1 347-474-4009info@acepeak.com

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