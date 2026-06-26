Nicholas Albrecht and Moneta Payments Expand Digital Lead Generation Support for Merchant Services Professionals

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas Albrecht, CEO and Co-Founder of Moneta Payments, announced the company’s continued expansion of digital lead generation support for professionals in the credit card processing industry.

Through its work with Cashswipe.com, Moneta Payments provides payment processing solutions for small businesses while also helping merchant services agents use digital advertising to connect with prospective business clients. The company’s Done-For-You Meta Ads system is designed to support agents who are seeking alternatives to traditional prospecting methods such as cold calling, door knocking, and referral-only outreach.

The expansion comes as many small business owners continue evaluating their payment processing costs and service options. At the same time, independent agents in the merchant services space are looking for more efficient ways to generate qualified conversations with business owners in an increasingly digital marketplace.

“Our goal is to help people grow smarter,” said Albrecht. “A lot of merchant services agents are still relying on outdated methods to find clients. We built systems that help bring interested business owners directly to them through digital marketing.”

Moneta Payments’ advertising division supports Cash Swipe partners by creating and managing targeted Meta advertising campaigns. Meta advertising refers to paid campaigns run across platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The company’s system is designed to help partners generate inbound merchant services leads while also receiving support around follow-up, sales process, and client conversion.

According to Albrecht, the company’s approach is focused not only on lead generation, but also on creating repeatable systems that can help agents build more consistent business pipelines.

“We’re building infrastructure that allows people to scale without spending all day chasing prospects,” Albrecht said. “For many people in this industry, having a stronger digital acquisition system can create more flexibility and long-term opportunity.”

In addition to its advertising support, Moneta Payments continues to provide payment processing services for small businesses across multiple industries. The company works with merchants to review processing options, identify potential cost-saving opportunities, and provide more personalized service than many business owners experience with larger providers.

“A lot of business owners feel disconnected from their processors because they are dealing with massive corporations and support lines,” Albrecht said. “We take a more hands-on approach and focus on building real relationships with the businesses we serve.”

Albrecht’s background combines sales, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. The son of Polish immigrant parents, he initially pursued a pre-med track in college before shifting his focus to business. His early experience with digital marketing began in the automotive industry, where he used Facebook advertising to generate buyer leads and build a more efficient sales process.

That experience eventually led Nicholas and his brother Philip Albrecht, Co-Founder and CFO of Moneta Payments, to apply digital marketing strategies to the merchant services industry. The brothers later connected with entrepreneur Paul Alex and now operate Moneta Payments from Puerto Rico while supporting Cash Swipe partners across the country.

Over the next year, Moneta Payments plans to strengthen its backend systems, expand operational infrastructure, and continue developing its Done-For-You advertising division to meet growing demand from merchant services professionals.

“As more industries move toward digital-first customer acquisition, merchant services professionals have an opportunity to modernize how they grow,” Albrecht said. “People want smarter systems, more freedom, and scalable ways to build income. That is where business is moving.”

About Moneta Payments

Moneta Payments is a merchant services company focused on payment processing solutions and digital growth systems for business owners and merchant services professionals. Through its partnership with Cashswipe.com, the company helps small businesses explore payment processing options while supporting agents with lead generation, advertising, and sales systems designed for the modern digital marketplace.

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