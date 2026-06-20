Johnston County Property Forfeited After Owners Fail to Comply With Nuisance Abatement Order

After ongoing criminal activity, violence, drug-related offenses, and repeated community concerns at the Knights Inn Selma, the Selma Police Department requested assistance from the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) to investigate criminal activity occurring at the property located at 100 Graham Street in Selma.

As a result of a joint effort involving ALE, the Selma Police Department, and the Town of Selma, a nuisance abatement action was initiated to address the ongoing criminal activity occurring at the property.

On August 22, 2025, the Honorable Vince M. Rozier, Jr. entered a Consent Judgment and Final Order of Abatement addressing nuisance activities occurring at the property. The action stemmed from a history of criminal violations including drug activity, violence, and recurring breaches of the peace.

Following the entry of the Consent Judgment, law enforcement determined that the nuisance was not abated and that criminal activity continued. The court further found that the property owners failed to make good-faith efforts to comply with the requirements of the abatement order.

As a result, Judge Somers signed an Order on June 17, 2026, finding property owners Rajendra S. Rathore and Sachi D. Rathore in civil contempt for their willful failure to comply with the Consent Judgment and Final Order of Abatement.

The Order directed the following actions:

• Pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Chapter 19 and the terms of the Consent Judgment, the defendants forfeited all rights, title, and interest in the property.

• Ownership of the property is vested in the Johnston County Board of Education.

• Effective immediately, no new occupants, lodging reservations, or other business transactions may be accepted at the property and all business operations must cease.

• All occupants and their personal belongings must be removed from the property within thirty days.

"The court's decision to turn this property over to the Johnston County Board of Education reflects the serious and ongoing nature of the nuisance activity at this property," said ALE Director Bryan House. "This outcome demonstrates how Chapter 19 can be used by ALE special agents and local governments to restore safety and improve the quality of life for citizens affected by chronic criminal activity. We are proud to partner with the Selma Police Department and the Town of Selma in addressing issues that impact the safety and well-being of their community."

North Carolina's nuisance abatement laws provide a civil remedy to address locations where criminal activity repeatedly occurs and negatively impacts surrounding communities. Under Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes, nuisance activities include crimes involving controlled substances, prostitution, violence, and recurring breaches of the peace. These laws allow courts to impose restrictions, close businesses, and, when necessary, order the forfeiture of property to protect public safety and improve the quality of life for residents.

“This outcome is the result of persistent, coordinated work to protect the residents, businesses, and visitors of Selma from the ongoing criminal activity associated with this property,” said Selma Police Chief Justin Vause. “The Selma Police Department remains committed to addressing the repeated calls for service, violence, drug activity, and quality-of-life concerns that affect the surrounding community. I am grateful for the partnership of the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, the Town of Selma, and Hewett Law Group in pursuing a lawful and effective remedy.”

About ALE:

ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.