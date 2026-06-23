US-Iran Peace Agreement Marks the Beginning of Dubai Real Estate Recovery, Says Alpha Star Properties

Elena Yurgeneva - Founder & CEO

Boutique luxury real estate advisory firm identifies early-stage capital return to Palm Jumeirah, branded residences, and prime waterfront developments in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent US-Iran peace agreement is already changing investor sentiment across the Middle East, and according to Alpha Star Properties, the first wave of international capital is beginning to return to Dubai's luxury real estate market.While many investors are waiting for transaction volumes and prices to visibly rebound, experienced market participants understand that capital typically moves before official statistics improve.Elena Yurgeneva, Founder and CEO of Alpha Star Properties, Luxury Real Estate Wealth Strategist, and former Director of International Sales at Knight Frank CIS, says the current environment reflects a pattern she has observed across multiple market cycles over nearly 30 years in international luxury real estate."Capital rarely disappears — it waits for certainty," said Elena Yurgeneva, Founder & CEO of Alpha Star Properties. "As geopolitical risk declines, sophisticated investors begin reallocating money into stable international markets, and Dubai remains one of the strongest destinations for wealth preservation and luxury real estate investment."Dubai as a Global Wealth Preservation HubDubai remains one of the world's leading wealth preservation hubs, attracting entrepreneurs, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals through its stable legal framework, zero income tax, and globally connected infrastructure. Alpha Star Properties believes Dubai luxury real estate is entering the early stage of a new recovery cycle driven by regional and international wealth, accelerated by the improving geopolitical environment following the US-Iran peace agreement.The improving diplomatic environment is now expected to accelerate capital inflows into Dubai investment property that were deferred during the period of uncertainty.Three Phases of Expected Capital ReturnAlpha Star Properties believes the recovery will follow three distinct phases.The first buyers expected to return are GCC investors and regional family offices that are already familiar with Dubai and can deploy capital quickly. The second wave is likely to come from Indian entrepreneurs and international business owners who postponed acquisitions during the recent period of uncertainty. European investors are expected to return more gradually as diplomatic negotiations continue and regional stability becomes more established. Recent reports show that negotiations remain active even as some follow-up talks have been delayed.Prime and Branded Residences Expected to OutperformAlpha Star Properties expects prime and ultra-prime Dubai luxury real estate assets to outperform the broader market during the recovery cycle, particularly:• Palm Jumeirah signature beachfront villas• Branded residences: Atlantis The Royal Residences and BVLGARI Private Residences• Completed luxury developmentsRather than chasing speculative discounts, sophisticated investors are increasingly focused on wealth preservation, rental income, and long-term capital appreciation.According to Alpha Star Properties, one of the strongest indicators of recovery is not pricing but renewed buyer inquiries and international capital allocations returning to Dubai investment property."The best investment opportunities rarely appear when headlines become optimistic," Yurgeneva added. "They appear during the transition period, when confidence is returning but pricing has not yet fully adjusted."The current market should be viewed as a strategic accumulation opportunity, with prime assets, branded residences, Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Royal Residences, and completed waterfront developments expected to outperform the broader market.About Alpha Star PropertiesAlpha Star Properties is a boutique luxury real estate advisory firm specializing in Dubai prime residential investments, branded residences, and exclusive off-market opportunities. Founded by Elena Yurgeneva — a luxury real estate professional with nearly 30 years of international experience and former Director of International Sales at Knight Frank CIS — the firm advises entrepreneurs, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals on strategic real estate investments in Dubai.Corporate Website: https://alphastardubai.ae/en/ Personal Website: https://emiratesluxuryestates.com/en/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aspdxb/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@aspdxb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aspdxb TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aspdxb WhatsApp: https://wa.me/971585974674

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